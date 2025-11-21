Expand Wakara’s America: The Life and Legacy of a Native Founder of the American West by Max Perry Mueller

Wakara was a Ute leader in the 1840s and ‘50s. He was also a horse thief and slave trader on an enormous scale, operating across the Great Basin of America’s southwest through Nevada, Utah and Arizona. In Wakara’s America, historian Max Perry Mueller (University of Nebraska-Lincoln) posits Wakara as a central player in the casting of the Old West, his book another node in the larger project of recovering Native American history from the victors, the white settlers, who wrote the story’s early drafts.

However, the story that emerges from Mueller’s research is far from positive. The author announces early on that his purpose “is not to romanticize Wakara,” an inclination he wrestles with throughout the book. Wakara was a prominent figure largely erased from history but should be no one’s idea of a hero. Even his armed resistance against the encroaching settlers reads less like a liberation struggle than a turf war. He appeared to care nothing for Shoshones, Paiutes and other indigenous groups and was happy to force them into submission, stealing their horses, their women and their children, and selling them to the Mormons who trekked into Utah. He also tried to play their game by being baptized and ordained as a Mormon cleric. He cut deals with the sectarians, only to be double-crossed on occasion.

Was Wakara a “Founder of the American West”? He was a factor if nothing else as he extracted toll money from U.S. expeditions along the Old Spanish Trail and helped explorers map the region. “Wakara approved and personally oversaw the establishment of the first Mormon settlements outside the Salt Lake Valley” in the region, Mueller writes, part of his plan to “expand his own Native empire.” Wakara’s reign proved short lived.

