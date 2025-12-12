What We’ve Become: Living and Dying in a Country of Arms by Jonathan M. Metzl

Expand 'What We've Become: Living and Dying in a Country of Arms' by Jonahtan M. Metzl

Mass shootings barely stir public interest any longer. They continue to happen as laws regulating guns grow laxer and the American right insists on loosening them still. Sociology-psychiatry professor Jonathan M. Metzl (Vanderbilt University) wonders about a nation whose citizens think that firearms limitations represent an affront to democracy.

In What We’ve Become, Metzl examines the social forces that sustain a spiral of uncontrolled gun ownership, setting conditions in which disturbed individuals can shoot to kill without prior restraint. He finds that “public-health-based gun safety initiatives” have failed. The NRA wasn’t selling a product, like tobacco companies, but an image of America streaked with anxiety over crime and safety. What We’ve Become is out in paperback.

Buy What We've Become on Amazon here.