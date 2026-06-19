Expand Wheelchair Commandos and Legislative Lions, by Jean Logan and Jim Wahner

Wheelchair Commandos and Legislative Lions presents an all-encompassing synopsis of the disability movement in Wisconsin and its effect on the national movement as well. Logan and Wahner, though not disabled themselves, were heavily involved in the movement’s goals of equal access; they wrote the book as a testament to the disability advocate leaders who helped to bring those issues to light to our elected officials and thus spur the resulting public policy changes.

Presented in chronological order, the manuscript details the movement from its nascent steps to the Federal Americans with Disabilities Act. It takes into account the diversity of disability groups and how individual groups—for example the Deaf—pioneered change and lobbied for direct legislation. Although quite dry at times, the authors also use personal stories and anecdotes to help readers connect a volume of dates and facts to the rich stories of those involved.

Overall, the volume connects readers and researchers with the names and faces of the movement's movers and shakers, important as research material and as a perspective broadener. Bridging the gap in context and providing a brief history on the little pieces of infrastructure that we have come to take for granted, the book is an important landmark documenting the struggle for equal access for disabled individuals in Wisconsin and elsewhere.

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