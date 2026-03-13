Expand When the Good Life Goes Bad: The US and the Seven Deadly Sins, by Stacey M. Floyd-Thomas

The seven deadly sins are usually deployed to describe serious failings of individuals. Stacey M. Floyd-Thomas (Vanderbilt University) redefines them as social sicknesses. “No longer seen as sins, they have been refreshed as signature American traits for success,” she writes.

In When the Good Life Goes Bad, she names the seven as lust, pride, greed, sloth, wrath, envy and gluttony. Floyd-Thomas adapts Gandhi’s redefinition of the roster as the “seven blunders of the world” to suit her argument, including the Mahatma’s definition of lust as “pleasure without conscience” and wrath as manifested in “politics without principles,” including wielding power over the subjugated. Gluttony has become the addiction to consumption and the endless pursuit of sensory satisfaction. Sloth is indicative of contemporary culture’s shallow superficiality. Pride is indicative of contemporary culture’s shallow superficiality. Pride takes its place in America’s on-steroids self-appreciation. Envy means fulfilling desire by any means possible.

Floyd-Thomas unpacks the false consciousness concerning the middle class, whose ranks appear to be shrinking but whose goals remain aspirational to most Americans. She identifies one of the root causes in the malaise she describes as the unhealthy individualism that undercuts community and any sense for the common good. She quotes Martin Luther King, Jr.: the only way to overcome the unfair distribution of wealth, the greed is good economy, is by launching a “revolution of values.”

Get When the Good Life Goes Bad on Amazon here.