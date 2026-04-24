Expand Why I Am Not an Atheist: The Confessions of a Skeptical Believer, by Christopher Beha

The essayist-novelist Christopher Beha (The Index of Self-Destructive Acts) had led an interesting, sometimes perilous life. Why I Am Not an Atheist is a spiritual-intellectual memoir of his journey to date. Spoiler alert: he was an atheist for many years and knows of what he rejected.

An alternative title for Beha’s book could have been Sophistry Over the Centuries, because Why I Am Not an Atheist is a compendium of Western philosophy-theology, every facet of which Beha flirted with in his adult life (he readily admits limited knowledge of other civilizations). Raised Roman Catholic, he lost faith over the “problem of suffering,” the perennial question of why God permits evil and misfortune. He came from a well-read family; on their shelves was Why I Am Not a Christian, mathematician Bertrand Russell’s endeavor to demolish not only religion but the idea that religion contributed anything positive to the world. Beha was a smart teenager, and on the verge of college accepted Russell’s thesis that one must look at the world without the aid of faith with a “fearless outlook and a free intellect.”

Coming of age as the Twin Towers fell, it was “an ideal time to be a budding unbeliever,” he writes. Fueled by the destructive outcome of religious zealotry and fundamentalism, the New Atheists reached their zenith, making their own dogma out of rationalism and empirical knowledge. Beha devoured the works of Richard Dawkins and Christopher Hitchens but was troubled by their apparent disinterest in the question integral to theology and foundational to philosophy: “How am I to live.”

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In search for answers, Beha notes that the New Atheists failed to find a scientific basis for morality or ethics, lapsing into various forms of utilitarianism or a vague sense of “cultural consensus.” He became an avid reader of philosophy in his 20s, especially those cited by the New Atheists, including John Locke and David Hume but also Baruch Spinoza, Arthur Schopenhauer and Friedrich Nietzsche. The intellectual odyssey took him to many obscure ports of call, landing on one unfriendly or unsatisfying shore after another. Beha calls out Charles Darwin’s undisguised racism and John Stuart Mill’s circular arguments, the totalitarianism of Thomas Hobbes and the doubtful grounding of Martin Heidegger’s brand of existentialism.

Beha divides the philosophers of recent centuries, those hostile to or skeptical of religion, in two broad camps, the “scientific materialists” (matter is all that exists) and the “romantic idealists” (to each her own truth). Gradually, he returned to something like the place he once called home, but the journey altered his perspective. In Roman Catholicism he rediscovered the idea that “God is love,” a radical concept (not a bumper sticker) from which came the realization that belief, “a step beyond reason,” is only meaningful if lived out. He quotes Ludwig Wittgenstein: “From words no belief follows.”

Get Why I Am Not an Atheist on Amazon here.