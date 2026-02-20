Expand Will the Future Like You, by Patricia Martin

Life is quick and our digitized society is even quicker. The rapid expansion of AI and other so called “digital tools” will continue to send our lives into a faster frenzy with the promise of more connectivity and digital greatness. It often seems as if we outpaced our biological evolution with

our technological one.

Patricia Martin’s new book, Will the Future Like You, explores the consequences of the technological age we live in and its effects on our psyche. Her book examines the age-old

questions of finding our identity and the meaning of our lives, questions that have dogged humanity for all of its recorded history. She explores these themes through her own personal experience, pouring through social media posts and chatrooms, through speaking with psychologists, evolutionary anthropologists and neuroscientists, and immersing herself in the lives of individual people.

Martin overall believes there to be a total restructuring of the systems that had previously been our guides to forming our identities from religious faith to neighborhood groups. “With the internet, [our] world hasn’t just been enlarged, but blown

completely open, its boundaries obliterated,” explains Martin.

Importantly, though heavily researched and thought out, the book is an anecdotal and subjective writing. Will the Future Like You, is another crack at the impossible question of understanding the complexity of humanity, individuality and purpose.

