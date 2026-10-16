Expand Winnie-the-Pooh: The Graphic Novel, by A.A. Milne, adapted by Kevan Chandler and Joe Sutphin

Winnie-the-Pooh turns 100 this year and remains timeless. A.A. Milne’s children’s novel, inspired by his son and his son’s teddy bear, comes alive as a graphic novel by storyteller Kevan Chandler and illustrator Joe Sutphin. Their version opens with a map of Hundred Acre Woods, marking the trail linking where Woozle Wasn’t to Six Pine Trees and Rabbits House before introducing Christopher Robin and his imaginary bear friend. The tame and curious creature wanders the woods and takes flight on the string of a balloon—and is bothered by bees when he tries to eat their honey. The new adaptation catches the humor and whimsy in pictures and sound bubbles.

Get Winnie-the-Pooh: The Graphic Novel on Amazon here.