Wisconsin Author Writes About ‘My People’

Expand Photo courtesy of Steve Fox Steve Fox Steve Fox

In the opening story from Steve Fox’s new collection, the driver of a 3,500-pound pick-up truck vaults the guard rails on an interstate and plunges to the highway 50 feet below. The ironically titled “Rise” chronicles the hapless motorist’s quick succession of thoughts.

“Robert’s life isn’t flashing before his eyes, though. Well, it is but it isn’t,” Fox’s story goes. “Rise” is a good introduction to These Are My People, his second short story collection.

These Are My People is set in fictitious Noisy Creek, Wis., a small town with a UW campus. Fox calls it “a place I conjured from the geography and small towns of Western Wisconsin. The stories are loosely linked in that they share place, space, timelines and certain characters. I look at the collection as a mosaic, each story a tile, its own unique piece. Yet the greater image is revealed when you view the collection from a distance, as a whole.”

Characters and Situations

The characters confront a variety of situations as the past is bent by the exigencies of the present. In “Giraffes,” the protagonist ponders what to give to his new, out-of-town neighbors. It’s traditional in Noisy Creek to bring a gift of home cooking, could be simple, perhaps a Jello-o salad? Nah. And about that pie he decides to bake? The recipe calls for a can of condensed milk. “And with my luck these newcomers were super lactose intolerant …”

These Are My People takes a different direction from his previous collection, Sometimes Creek, winner of an American BookFest Best Book Award. He says the earlier book “features more speculative fiction-magical realism than TAMP, though there are certain speculative moments in TAMP, too.”

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Fox is a Wisconsin native who works as a software engineer by day. “I have been working with computers all my life for enjoyment but also to pay the bills,” he says. “I don’t talk about my work much anymore because that forces me to talk about AI. I’d rather talk about writing. Writing with HI: Human Intelligence.”

Next Up, A Novel?

Given that These Are My People features an arc of characters bound by locale, can Fox see himself writing a novel?

“I have written two novels already. Trunk novels,” he admits. “One written as something of a graduate-school protest of literary theory—a non-novel, I called it—the other while living in Brazil. The latter is much better and more coherent than the former, yet in that metaphorical trunk both manuscripts shall remain.”

That said, Fox is working on a novel and hopes to have a first draft finished a year from now.

“The advantage to short stories, if there is one in my case, is that they allow you to work with various points-of-view, tense, types of narrative form and genre e.g., speculative versus satire versus fairy tale versus minimalism, etc. concurrently,” he continues. “I switch from story to story to story when one of them needs a rest. Short stories let you work with multiple concepts and ideas nearly simultaneously. It helps if you’re not the sort of writer who writes the same story over and over again or likes to try out new things, different ways to bend language. I like language a lot, and short stories often serve as my playground.”

Steve Fox will discuss These Are My People from 6:30-7:30 p.m., Saturday July 11 at Books & Company, 1039 Summit Ave., Oconomowoc.