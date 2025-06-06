Expand Wisconsin State Parks, Forests and Recreation Areas: A Ranger’s Guide by James Buchholz 'Wisconsin State Parks, Forests and Recreation Areas: A Ranger’s Guide' by James Buchholz

Wisconsin was the first state in the union to establish a state park. And in the early 20th century, Wisconsin’s Progressive Gov. Robert La Follette extended the state park system. With only a hint of hyperbole, retired park ranger James Buchholz calls that system of 80 parks and forests “the crown jewels of the Midwest.” His guidebook describes the features of all 80, including hiking and biking trails, beaches, camp sites, boating and fishing—even the sort of wildlife native to the terrain. Buchholz has gathered just about everything you’ll need for your next excursion into the Badger State’s wilderness.

Buy A Ranger's Guide on Amazon here.