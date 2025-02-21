Expand Women Architects at Work: Making American Modernism by Mary Anne Hunting and Kevin D. Murphy

Until recently, most architects, like most professionals of all sorts, were men. But American women began to enter the field as the 20th century began, and by the 1920s, the Cambridge School of Architecture in Massachusetts began preparing women for a profession dominated by such divergent modernists as Frank Lloyd Wright and Walter Gropius. Women Architects at Work focusses on several Cambridge graduates, including Eleanor Raymond, credited by the authors for helping introduce modern architecture to New England. Their book identifies a tendency among Cambridge graduates to adapt modernism to local contexts and materials. Some of the book’s subjects led unconventional lives; others worked in tandem with architect husbands whose reputations eclipsed their own given the social norms of the interwar years covered by Women Architects at Work.

