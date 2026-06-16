A Solemn Mass Fit for a Beloved Maestro’s Departure from Milwaukee

× Expand Photo by Jonathan Kirn Ken-David Masure - Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Maestro Ken-David Masur at his final performance as music director of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (2026)

Oh, Maestro Ken-David Masur … the treasure that you are is far beyond words could properly express.

Last night, I was lucky enough to be asked to review the MSO’s incredible performance of Beethoven’s Missa Solemnis, which is a piece I have yet to tackle myself but have always admired. I have often found it to be one of Beethoven’s most pivotal and striking works. Truth be told, I have had such a deep fondness for him since childhood and have been making it my goal to hear as many of his works performed live (and if I am lucky enough, sing in some of them myself). From the MSO proving once again how fortunate we are to have so many intrepid musicians in one city, to the MSO Chorus showing off their powerful voices and attention to detail under the tutelage of the incomparable Cheryl Frazes Hill, to the five soloists causing the audience to melt into the emotion of the mass, the performance was nothing short of riveting.

Before the performance even started, Maestro Masur came out to a gentle uproar of applause and shouts of encouragement, reminding him how beloved he already is (an “Immortal Beloved,” if you will, for all my fellow Beethoven fans out there). As Beethoven himself would have wanted it, the Kyrie movement began full of crisp diction and tender attention to dynamic shifts from both the chorus and orchestra. The four vocal soloists started strong, leading the chorus further into the depths of the timeless words “Lord have mercy.” Maestro Masur showed every peak and drop with his body movements as much as with his baton, and frankly, it was hard to take my eyes away from him and his tenacity. It is like choreography, or rather, choral-ography.

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Jubilant and Light

Expand Photo by Jonathan Kirn Ken-David Masure - Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Ken-David Masur conducting during his final performance as music director of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (2026)

The Gloria movement was jubilant and light, as it should be while exclaiming the words “Glory to God in the Highest!” I always find this movement the most fascinating as it shows the emotional journey of how joy can be expressed: energetic and loud to subdued and respectful. Mezzo-soprano Jennifer Johnson Cano stepped in with such a clear, dominant and resonant sound, like a refreshing church bell ringing in the distance, announcing the dawn of a new day. Tenor Issachah Savage displayed his dramatic timbre with the fire of a thousand suns, blazing through the joy of the Kyrie with an open, striking sound. Bass Adam Lau had the loveliest heat to his low bass, using expressive and abundant movements throughout the movement. Soprano Katerina Burton had a sweet, soft, effervescent tone that oftentimes seemed a bit too timid for the more intense spirit of this mass. Nevertheless, she persisted courageously and floated into her higher range with ease.

The Credo burst forth with another solid entrance from the chorus, particularly the tenors and basses showing such a bold, collective sound as they sang together in tandem. It should be said that while it is spoken each Sunday at most churches of certain denominations, the Apostle’s Creed (the English translation of the Credo) transcends so much more severely through Beethoven’s music, mapping each word perfectly with every phrase and pitch. I found this especially true in the shift between the Crucifixion and the Third day mentioned when, according to the scriptures, “he was crucified, died, and was buried, he descended into hell…on the Third Day, he rose again, he ascended into heaven...” The tempo shift between the sections felt effortless, and as they sang “Amen” over and over, it was as if they were soaring high and ascending Perfect Pitch Attention to the clouds.

The Sanctus section might have been my favorite of all of the movements for one main reason: concertmaster and soloist Jinwoo Lee. His pitch perfect attention to each move is always right on the mark. From his unparalleled dulcet vibrato to his delicacy with each articulation and bowing, I often see Lee listening to his violin carefully, as if it is a private conversation between him and his instrument. Nothing brings me more joy than to see a person love their instrument as much as they love to play it with love and respect, and Lee is a prime example of someone who does that at every single performance. The duet between Lee and the four vocal soloists combined made for a delicious sound that fed my soul and left no crumbs behind. As the kids say these days: 10/10; no notes.

Finally, the Agnus Dei movement set the tone for the final words asking for mercy from the Lamb of God. The strong initial B minor chord played by the orchestra set the chorus and soloists up for success as they maneuvered through the chromatic descensions with precision. Mezzo Johnson Cano worked around the accidentals as if it was simply breathing air, with deftness and freedom. She resounded triumphantly with the timpani and trumpets towards the end of the movement, finishing it with the proper touch of Beethoven’s bittersweetness.

As expected, Maestro Masur left us wanting more after his last drop of the baton, pausing for a few seconds to let the final notes reverberate in our minds and hearts before erupting into three well-earned standing ovations. I heard many people yelling “encore” and “bravo,” and I found myself hooting and hollering as well, but also holding back tears as this was his penultimate performance with our own Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. To say he will be missed is an understatement to be sure.

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One of the things I found most interesting was the setup of the stage: the soloists were placed directly behind the orchestra but in front of the chorus members on the floor level. While I understood the logistical side that they often join the chorus for some of the movements, it diminished some of the resonance and volume of the soloists, particularly the soprano and bass.

That being said, soprano Burton and bass Lau pushed through and made their presence known despite the aural hindrance and bravely fought to be heard healthily and with fervor. I was particularly taken with Lau's haunting depth and generous warmth to his timbre, as it is often hard to pick up such low tones sometimes. However, the sweet rumble of sound he projected was lovely, particularly in the Agnus Dei movement as he set the dark tone with a delicate touch. Sidenote: I am not usually a fan of Germanic Latin, but this performance was a rare exception, as it made some of the more intense phrases feel like an ominous snake’s rattle (in the case of the sharp [z] instead of [s] with each “Sanctus”), which is perfect for Beethoven’s pure melancholy and magnitude of somber undertones.

Expand Photo by Jonathan Kirn Ken-David Masure and Jinwoo Lee - Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Music Director Ken-David Masur (left) shakes first violin Jinwoo Lee's hand at Masur's final performance with the MSO (2026)

Hands down, the hardest working person on that stage last night was Maestro. He took some time between the movements to pause and wipe the perspiration from his attentive brow, readjust his glasses, and check in with everyone before attacking the next section. It was a sight to behold, knowing how much thoughtfulness he puts into each intentional pattern of beats and tacet, yet artistic gestures. Admittedly, while writing this review, I wanted to make it about everyone involved in the performance. Be that as it may, I would be remiss if I did not confess that this review is a small “love letter” of sorts for our dear Maestro, Ken-David Masur, as this was his final concert with us here in Milwaukee. It has been such a pleasure to watch him over the last seven seasons that he graced us with his artistry and kindness, and I look forward to seeing where he is off to. You are an honorary Milwaukeean, Maestro Masur, and we adore you from the bottom of our beer-and-cheese-coated hearts. Thank you for the music, and all the best to you and yours.

Here’s to the ‘26-’27 season! Bravi tutti, MSO and chorus, see you in the fall!