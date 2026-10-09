Aperi is ‘Open’ to Choral Masterpieces from All Ages

× Expand Photo courtesy of Aperi Animam - Facebook Mars Smith Duo Mars Smith Duo

Aperi is an early music vocal ensemble now in its 10th season under artistic director Paul Thompson. The theme of this season is Vita Communis—Life Together. The curated programs will explore shared human experiences from medieval drinking songs to modern mystical soundscapes reflecting the beauty and complexity of life.

The season opens on October 18 with the Mars Smith duo as guest artists. Daniela Mars is a Grammy Award nominated flautist and pianist Paul Smith is also Grammy Award winner and founder of VOCES8.

Aperi will offer choral compositions by Gabrieli, Victoria, and Duruflé and collaborative work with the Mars Smith Duo. Giovanni Gabrieli was an Italian Renaissance composer and organist active at the turn of the 16th century. Tomás Luis de Victoria was the most famous Spanish composer of the Renaissance especially known for his motets. Maurice Duruflé (1902-1986) was a French organist and composer.

Inspired Minimalists

The Duo are inspired minimalists, incorporating music from around the world. They will play several of their own compositions. Their music is ethereal and you can hear selections on You Tube.

Aperi is committed to outreach and community education. partnering with VOCES8 Foundation US, Mars/Smith will work with students in the Kenosha Unified School District on 10/19 and the Milwaukee Public Schools on 10/20. As part of this outreach a choir from Bradford High School from Kenosha, under the direction of Owen Mehring, and a choir from Rufus King High School in Milwaukee, under the direction of Lee Stovall, will also participate in this concert. They will join Aperi and Mars/Smith for a grand finale and also offer short sets on their own.

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The program will be approximately 70 minutes without intermission.

“We've had the pleasure of collaborating with Mars Smith in the past,” said Thompson. They're amazing musicians, and wonderful, warm, open, and giving people. They've been tremendous supporters and allies of ours. I've also had the pleasure of watching Paul's educational work a few times, and it's amazing the way he builds community and breaks down barriers through music. With these things in mind, there seemed no better way to launch a season about ‘Life Together,’ especially with a concert exploring the idea of fellowship.”

I was curious about the origin and direction of Aperi. “When the group was founded 10 years ago by Daniel Koplitz, it was originally named Aperi Animam, which is Latin for "Open your soul," Thomspon says. “Our repertoire spans from plainchant to 21st century works but focuses primarily on sacred music from the Renaissance. For our tenth anniversary season, we've decided to rebrand as just Aperi, which means "open." This change reflects a subtle shift in our willingness to explore and rebalance aesthetic and musical priorities.”