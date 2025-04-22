Bach Chamber Choir Greets Spring with … Mozart?

× Expand Photo via Bach Chamber Choir - bachchoirmilwaukee.com Bach Chamber Choir 2017 Bach Chamber Choir

The Bach Chamber Choir’s Spring concert will be led by their artistic director, Jonathan Kim. This is their 55th anniversary season and this program is reason enough to celebrate! The Bach Chamber Choir was formed in 1969 and consists of local singers. David Wihowski, the long-time president of the board of directors (and bass in the choir), had this to say about his fellow vocalists. “Over the years, one of the factors that has unified our group is a passion for doing our best to create beautiful music.”

The Choir will be accompanied by the Bach Chamber Orchestra (nine string players, trumpet, timpani) along with Johanna Brahm on organ or piano.

The soloists are Joel Aldinger, Carol Kennedy, Cameron Kidd, Jenifer McGill, Peter Morgan, Kurt Ohlinger, Shannon Sweeney, David Wihowski and Aissa Zielinski. Kidd and Morgan are from the Chicago area.

Classic and Contemporary

The program will begin with three classical compositions and three contemporary songs that reflect the hope and joy of the Easter season. The Choir opens with Haydn’s “The Heavens are Telling the Glory of God” from his “Creation” oratorio (1797). Next is Mozart’s motet “Ave Verum Corpus” (1791).

This is followed by Gabriel Fauré’s “Cantique de Jean Racine.” Fauré set the text from Jean Racine paraphrase of a liturgical Latin hymn for mixed choir and piano in a composition competition at school where he was studying in Paris. It won first prize. He was 19 at that time (1865).

Three contemporary songs, complementing the Vespers, will follow. “Arise, My Soul, Arise” by Dan Forrest with its delightful violin solo, “Sure on This Shining Night” by Morten Lauridsen, and “O Love” by Elaine Hagenberg.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Joy, Love and Peace

Kim commented on these contemporary compositions: “These beautiful pieces are some of our favorites, and they also fit really well with the Easter season. We hope they bring joy, love and peace to our audience.”

After intermission the Choir returns for Mozart’s “Solemn Vespers.” Mozart composed two vespers while serving as the court organist for the Archbishop of Salzburg. Composed in 1780 it has six movements, one each for Psalms 110-113 and Psalm 117 followed by the Magnificat. The Vespers were written in 1779 and 1780. His employer didn’t like long services so Mozart honed his music into a wonderful tour de force full of delightful melodic lines and interplay between soloists and chorus.

Kidd is the soprano soloist in the famous, luscious and sublimely beautiful 𝘓𝘢𝘶𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘋𝘰𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘶𝘮 movement five of Mozart's “Solemn Vespers.” It is one of Mozart’s masterpieces! His love of the eloquent soprano voice is amply displayed in long, luxurious lines over a simple, guitar-like accompaniment. Morgan is the featured baritone.

No matter what the weather is outside, this will make for bright, sunny spirits.

Bach Chamber Choir and Chamber Orchestra perform “Mozart’s Solemn Vespers and More,” 3 p.m., April 27 at St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 734 Glenview Avenue, Wauwatosa.

For more tickets, visit bachchoirmilwaukee.com.