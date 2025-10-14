× Expand Photo courtesy of Bach Chamber Choir Bach Chamber Choir (2025) Bach Chamber Choir

The Bach Chamber Choir’s Fall concert will be led by their artistic director, Jonathan Kim and will feature works by American composers. Josh Chandra is the Choir’s accompanist. Alexa Bishop (soprano), Nicole Mueller (mezzo-soprano), Marcia Hock (soprano), Jenifer McGill (mezzo-soprano) and Carol Kennedy (mezzo-soprano) are the featured soloists.

The selections are sublime and reflective. Indeed, if you’re not familiar with choral music, I’d suggest sampling some of the selections on the program on You Tube. They will whet your appetite for more and this is a wonderful opportunity for you to hear such music in a delightful venue. St. Christopher's Episcopal Church is at 7845 N. River Road in River Hills, Wisconsin. The church, built in Williamsburg colonial style, is a delightful venue for this music. Fall colors will hopefully be perfect and the church with its plain white walls and large windows will let in the late afternoon light.

The first half of the program includes compositions by Rosephanye Powell (The Word Was God), Stephen Paulus (The Road Home), Moses Hogan (Do Lord, Remember Me), and two selections from Randall Thompson’s The Peaceable Kingdom. There will also be an arrangement of “I Will Arise” (Alice Parker & Robert Shaw).

Following this selection, the church’s music director, Christian Rich will play his composition based on the hymn tune “Restoration” from the 19th century American collection Southern Harmony. Fast and upbeat, it will demonstrate many of the resources of the restored Holtkamp organ. Two more selections, “Shenandoah” (James Erb) and “Wayfaring Stranger” (Craig Courtney), close out the first half.

Rich will open the second half of the program with “Nocturne” by Daniel Gawthrop. The Bach Chamber Choir continues with Gawthrop (Sing Me to Heaven), Samuel Barber (Sure on this Shining Night), Eric Whitacre (The Seal Lullaby and Sing Gently), Daniel Elder (Three Nocturnes) and Craig Hella Johnson (Let the River Run).

Whitacre composed Sing Gently in response to the Covid pandemic lockdown and it was performed as part of his Virtual Choir 6 by more than 17,000 singers from around the world.

Bach Chamber Choir will perform “Roots & Branches: American Choral Masterpieces, 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 19 at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, 7845 N. River Road, River Hills.

There will be a reception after the concert. Further information about the concert and tickets can be found on the Bach Chamber Choir’s website: bachchoirmilwaukee.com.