Bach Chamber Choir’s ‘Global Tapestry’

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Bach Chamber Choir Bach Chamber Choir

The Bach Chamber Choir (BCC) under their artistic director, Jonathan Kim, opens the 2026 -2027 season with a broad program—"Global Tapestry | Universal Harmonies * Music That Unites Beyond Borders”—that unifies all people with sounds of heavenly harmony. The first half of the program features the chamber choir accompanied by Josh Chandra on all six songs in Edward Elgar’s “From the Bavarian Highlands.” Composed in 1895-96 after the Elgars vacationed in Bavaria, Elgar’s wife, Caroline Alice Roberts, set folksongs and harvest songs-yodels to original piano music by Elgar. The music is delightful and one can feel the fresh mountain air and smell the cut crops.

After intermission, the choir returns and will treat the audience to compositions from across Europe. You’ll hear “Abendlied” by Josef Rheinberger and Elgar’s “A Spanish Serenade.” In addition, you’ll hear, “Esti Dal” (arr. by Zoltán Kodály), “I Love My Love” (arr. by Gustav Holst).

The choir will also present “La Martiniana” from “Three Mexican Folk Songs” (arr. by David Conte), while “Deep River” (arr. by Roy Ringwald) and “Black is the Color of My True Love's Hair” (arr. by Rene Clausen) reminds us that the United States is multicultural at our fullest and best.

Worldwide Scope

Intercontinental in scope, the program concludes with “Arirang” (arr. by Hyo-Won) which is based on a Korean folk song. And there will be a rare treat for the audience. The Bach Chamber Chorus after much searching were thrilled to arrange for Deokhwan Kim and Juho Kim—both from the Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago—to play (respectively) a set of Korean barrell drums called Modeumbuk (모듬북), and a small handheld gong, kkwaenggwari (꽹과리). This is a rare opportunity to experience Korean instruments being played live.

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Kim explains: “‘Arirang,’ the most recognizable Korean folk song, with its origins unknown and with many different versions of melody and lyrics, is a treasured symbol of national endurance and resistance, especially coming out of the Japanese occupation in the early part of the 1900s.”

This is the 57th anniversary of the Bach Chamber Choir and this program is reason enough to celebrate. Formed in 1969, it consists of local singers and as David Wihowski, their recently retired board president (he still sings bass in the choir), says, "Over the years, one of the factors that has unified our group is a passion for doing our best to create beautiful music."

There are other treats on the program, and this will be a delightful way to spend a Sunday afternoon with family and friends.

Bach Chamber Choir will perform “Global Tapestry | Universal Harmonies * Music That Unites Beyond Borders 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, at North Shore Congregational Church, 7330 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Fox Point. Tickets, as well and further information can be found on their website: bachchoirmilwaukee.com.