Beautiful Music in Classical style and Warm-Hearted Up-to-Date Dancing

× Expand Photo courtesy of Early Music Now Terra Papagalli performers Members of Danceworks, Early Music Now and Aperi Animam take a bow after their peformance of 'Terra Papagalli' (2026)

“A very special concert,” was Danceworks’ artistic leader Christal Wagner’s modest description of “Terra Papagalli” in her welcome speech at the Zelazo Center last weekend. It was a magnificent collaborative performance by the Danceworks professional dancers and apprentices, the instrumentalists of Early Music Now, and the singers of the Aperi Animam choir. It was under the baton of guest conductor Sérgio Dias, freshly arrived from Brazil, and honored to introduce to North American musicians and audiences hitherto unknown music from the Brazilian Colonial repertoire of the 18th and 19th centuries.

Terra Papagalli translates from Latin to English as “land of the parrots.” It was the European nickname for South America in general and Brazil in particular and appears on early 16th century maps. It explains the delicate bird-like fluttering fingers of the dancers used in unexpected ways throughout the entire concert. By the tender finale, I felt it could as well represent a fluttering heart.

The song that opened the second half of the show, with its coloratura soprano solos, was in Portuguese, the language of Brazil’s colonizers. But the other seven songs were in Latin, and in words that were very familiar to this former Catholic altar boy and choir boy. I spoke and sang these words at mass long ago. This was holy art. That said, the choreography was playful, loving, tender, good-humored and generous with surprising, often humorous, and truly virtuosic movements, lifts and flips.

So Much to See and Hear

From the audience’s view, the nine-member string and organ orchestra, the 12-member choir and the conductor’s platform filled the left side the Zelazo Center’s wide stage. The right side was a wide-open dance floor with shifting colored lighting designed by Colin Gawronski. The dancers were costumed by Wagner in individualized deep candy-colored skirts, pants, suits, shorts, shirts, and sparkling chains, as a contemporary barefoot community.

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There was so much to hear and see, and all of it perfectly done. Wagner, Katelyn Altman, Cuauhtli Ramirez Castro, Ashely Ray Garcia, and Zoe Mei Glise were the choreographers. Each contributed special touches. One of my favorite parts was toward the end of the show when all the dancers cuddled up on stage, their backs to us, and simply listened to the singers and the orchestra.

Holy art. The beautiful music in classical style, and the warm-hearted up-to-date dancing was a much-needed gift for my soul. Special, indeed.

The show needs a big space. It was a shame that well over half of the seats in UWM’s spacious Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts were empty at this first of only two performances by three of Milwaukee’s finest performing arts groups and a Brazilian musicologist and guest conductor. The audience was closely attuned, intensely hushed or passionately cheering. I hope the second night sold out. I hope the show and Dias will come back.