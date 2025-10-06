Beethoven and Musical Brotherhood at MSO Concert

× Expand Photo by Jon Kirn Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

The Germans have a word called Gemütlichkeit, an all-encompassing feeling of friendship, togetherness, good cheer and coziness. In Milwaukee, you might especially feel it when lightly buzzed at one of our German-influenced beer gardens, surrounded by friends. So kudos to the MSO for programming Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, the ultimate musical statement of brotherhood, to coincide with both Germany Unity Day (when East and West Germany were reunited on October 3, 1990) and Milwaukee’s own Oktoberfest celebration.

It was Maestro Ken-David Masur’s comments from the podium that made me aware of German Unity Day; he noted that at that time, Beethoven’s Ninth was performed all over the country to commemorate the moment. He also pointed to the sad irony of Beethoven’s own status as an outcast, isolated by deafness, while creating this music that would bring people together in concert halls for centuries.

This concert recognized that we are in a national moment deeply lacking in Gemütlichkeit, presenting the Beethoven symphony as the ultimate aspiration while examining the outcasts who are currently threatened. Linda Edelstein, CEO of the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra, opened the evening with an address about Violins of Hope, a forthcoming residency involving instruments owned and played by Jewish musicians and other minorities targeted during the Holocaust.

Rhapsodic, Folky and Aching

This reflection on history lingered during the first music performed: the slow movement of the third string quartet by the Jewish Czech composer Pavel Haas, who had survived in the ghetto of Theresienstadt for a few years before being murdered in the gas chambers of Auschwitz. In this quartet, played by the MSO principals, each instrument took a turn with passionate solos. Occasional harsh knocking chords punctuated the flow of melody. The music was rhapsodic, folky, and aching. At times it reminded me of Shostakovich’s early quartets.

In a bold but necessary move connecting the Holocaust to present-day occurrences, the MSO gave a world premiere by Mexican American composer J.E. Hernández about his time in an ICE detention facility in Houston 2013. He titled his piece Parallax (or 33,000 Stolen Sunsets); at the time, it was mandated that every day a minimum of 33,000 people needed to be in those centers. The idea of a basic human experience being stripped away—viewing the sunset—was a powerful image underlining the larger exploration of indignities. This was harrowing music. At times the only activity was a couple of single notes for piano or harp, over rumbling bass drum. Hernández used percussion effectively and economically throughout the piece to create a mood. A section of high strings stood out as more hopeful and yearning, before a later moment where the full horror of the situation seemed to appear. This piece had a bit of a nebulous form, but the moment-to-moment tableaus vividly portrayed both the tedium of confinement and the fear of human-rights abuses.

Beethoven’s Ninth is always a guaranteed hit and important tentpole for orchestra programming, the equivalent of a Marvel movie supporting a year of movie releases. With the pressure to deliver and the excitement of putting on this most beloved work, in this performance the communal enthusiasm sometimes crossed a line into overeagerness. In the first movement, I heard some ensemble issues in the woodwinds and occasionally the brass, and at a later climax, the timpani were overpowered. But Ken-David Masur conducted with a lot of flair, selling every big accent and stern D-minor gesture. I heard the straightforward musical logic come through, and the coda landed solidly.

Parade of Exellence

The Scherzo was the most successful movement of the night. After a first repeat that felt just slightly too fast, the music locked in perfectly and the orchestra brought this glorious music to its full expression. The horns were in fine form in their thematic material, and the woodwinds blew me away in the Trio. The contrapuntal lines, the pastoral feature of oboe/clarinet/bassoon, and then Katherine Young Steele’s oboe solo … just a parade of excellence. After hearing this piece so many times, I had a new thought about what that contrasting section of the Scherzo is all about. It’s the moment where we stop fighting and struggling and sit down for a group event or meal or something. The vision of Gemütlichkeit.

After the Scherzo’s headlong rush, I looked forward to a time-stopping Adagio, but unfortunately the tempo was just too fast for me. I’ve heard it drag too much before, but there has to be a good middle ground. At least at this faster tempo I could perceive the architecture a different way. Principal clarinet Todd Levy was a standout, and the strings were silky smooth all the way through, particularly in the more decorated later variations.

In the finale, the cellos and basses brought an expressive, unified tone to the early recitatives and to the first appearance of Ode to Joy, Western Music’s Ur-melody. In the march-like setting of the melody in winds and brass over string accompaniment, I got a vividly regal vibe. But the quartet of vocal soloists was a bit problematic. When they sang together, they oversang, seeming to fight each other for attention. Bass Stephano Park’s opening Freude solo was solid, but tenor Russell Thomas seemed to be pushing his voice. Mezzo-soprano Clara Osowski didn’t get much of a chance to stand out. Soprano Kathryn Henry, originally from Milwaukee, made the best impression. The choir was very fine, sounding professional under Cheryl Frazes Hill’s preparation. My favorite choral moment in this performance was the cosmic music ending on the text “Surely He must dwell above the stars.” The earlier text “And the cherub stands before God,” coinciding with one of classical music’s most famous modulations, got a chill-inducing fermata from Masur. That was really something! Strings were crisp and committed in the 6/8 fugue section, and the ensuing return of the melody was well-balanced with the choir at the fore. Everything fell into place perfectly for the ending.

I applaud the MSO again for the programming choices on the first half, drawing a stark contrast between the climatic vision of unity and the human abuses of the past and present. It means a lot to take a stand for Latin immigrants here and now, and to do it at the most packed event of the MSO season. This Beethoven 9, while not perfect, was very good. I was moved. It’s still amazing that Beethoven created this music. The hopeful message still reaches through the centuries, telling us to be kind and faithful to each other, and that if we want to hear this music live, we need an orchestra.