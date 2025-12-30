Classical Music in Milwaukee: A Look Ahead for Early 2026

× Expand Photo via Festival City Symphony Festival City Symphony Festival City Symphony

In addition to Milwaukee’s major institutions for symphonic, operatic and ballet music, there is also an outstanding depth of chamber and other classical music presented by world-class groups. Often, they are affiliated with institutes of higher education or with music conservatories and can be found with a simple online search.

Here are brief previews for some concerts occurring in in the first half of calendar year 2026.

Bach Chamber Choir and Chamber Orchestra

On Sunday, Jan. 4, at 2 PM, the Bach Chamber Choir and Chamber Orchestra will start 2026 with an Epiphany Concert. “Arise, Shine, For Your Light Has Come” features selections from Handel’s “messiah” and other seasonal favorites at the Wauwatosa Avenue United Methodist Church, 1600 Underwood Avenue, Wauwatosa. They will be led by their artistic director, Jonathan Kim. The Choir will be accompanied by the Chamber Orchestra along with Josh Chandra on organ and piano.

Their season concludes with a Spring Concert, “Bach Is in the Air,” 2 p.m. Sunday, April 19 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 1755 N. Calhoun Road, Brookfield. It features Bach’s Cantata BWV 131, “Out of the Depths I Call, Lord, to You” and “Air on the G String” from Orchestral Suite #3.

Further information about the concerts and tickets can be found on the Bach Chamber Choir’s website: bachchoirmilwaukee.com

Early Music Now

Milwaukee’s Early Music Now was founded in 1986 with the mission of creating “connections with the past through historically informed presentations of music composed before 1800.” They bring world renowned musicians to Milwaukee performing Medieval, Renaissance, and early Baroque Music.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Their 2026 program is by the Trio Medieval on January 17, 5 p.m., at St. Joseph Chapel (1515 S. Layton Blvd.). It features Norwegian and Scandinavian folk songs; many are Medieval ballads. In March, the ALBA Consort offers a program of Medieval and Renaissance music and poetry from Europe. In April Music from China Silk & Bamboo, and in May, The Newberry Consort explores early American music from 1776 through the start of the Civil War on period instruments.

Further information about them as well as purchasing tickets can be found on their web site: earlymusicnow.org

Festival City Symphony

The Festival City Symphony returns to the Bradley Symphony Center (212 W. Wisconsin Ave.) on January 24, 2 p.m., for an exciting program of classical music featuring Mendlessohn’s Hebrides Overture and Schubert’s Great C Major Symphony. (Trust me, these are really exciting compositions!) The concerts are free with a suggested donation. The Saturday Classics series are preceded by a pre-concert “Unlocking the Score” talk beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Two more concerts follow: “Pictures at an Exhibition” on March 7 and “Faith, Persistence, and Celebration” on April 18. For the younger listeners, K-5 grade, there’s one more Pajama Jamboree, “Around the World—A Festival of Dances” on April 29, 7 p.m., in the Bradley Pavilion of the Marcus Performing Arts Center.

More information can be found on the Festival City Symphony web site: festivalcitysymphony.org

Frankly Music

Frankly Music goes for Baroque to start the New Year on January 26, 7 p.m., in the Schwan Concert Hall, Wisconsin Lutheran College. Frank will be joined by Paolo Bordignon (harpsichord), Jennifer Bouton (piccolo) and other members of the MSO for music by Vivaldi, Bach and others.

Two more concerts are scheduled in the delightful Schwan Concert Hall (8815 W. Wisconsin Ave.) On March 16, Orion Weiss (piano), Todd Levy (clarinet), and Tamás Varga (principal cello, Vienna Philharmonic) will join Frank to play music of Bernstein, Henri Dutilleux and Olivier Messiaen. On May 4, two wonderful piano quintets by Gabriel Fauré and César Franck conclude the season. Frank will be joined by Charlene Kluegal (violin), Toby Appel (viola), Alexander Hersh (cello), and Adam Neiman (piano).

Ticket information and directions to the auditorium can be found on the Frankly Music website: franklymusic.org or wlc.vbotickets.com/event/Frankly_Music/169443.

The Prometheus Trio

Stefanie Jacob and Scott Tisdel will be joined by Yuka Kadota, guest violinist, for the first concert of The Prometheus Trio 2026 season on February 16 at 7 p.m. The program concludes with Beethoven’s Trio Op. 97, “The Archduke,” arguably the most famous trio in the literature. It is one that is difficult to follow. However, I’m tempted to say “Move over Beethoven” as the first half of the program has two wonderful neo-romantic trios. The first, “Wayfaring Stranger” was composed in 2006 by Daron Hagen, a Milwaukee native. The second is by Czech composer Viteslav Novák, his Trio quasi una ballata, Op. 27.

On April 20, 7 p.m., they are joined by Emmy Tisdel Lohr, guest violinist, for three duos and a trio. They will play Beethoven’s Variations on a Theme from the Magic Flute, Martinu’s Violin Sonata, Kodály’s Duo for violin and cello and Paul Schoenfield’s Café Music (trio).

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

The concerts are in the Helen Bader Recital Hall of the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music. Complimentary parking is available at Milwaukee Eye Care, 1684 N Prospect Ave, one block north of the Conservatory. Further information can be found on the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music website: wcmusic.org