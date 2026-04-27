Community Musicmaking at South Milwaukee PAC

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Community Orchestra Milwaukee Community Orchestra Milwaukee Community Orchestra

The Milwaukee Community Orchestra, under the direction of Margery Deutsch and associate conductor Kari Kraenzler, returns to the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center for a spring concert that blends classical masterworks with contemporary and popular repertoire. Deutsch will conduct works by Smetana, Bernstein, Rachmaninoff, and a world premiere by Zachary Moore, while Kraenzler leads medleys from Fiddler on the Roof and Jurassic Park.

For the premiere of Always Keep This Close, the Milwaukee Concert Chorale under the direction of Steven Joyal will join the Milwaukee Community Orchestra. The Chorale is also featured in Bernstein’s Make Our Garden Grow from Candide, a cornerstone of the choral-orchestral repertoire.

Founded in 2024, Milwaukee Community Orchestra was created to provide a welcoming space for musicians of all ages and experience levels. Deutsch points to its motto, “Music for Life,” and added that “This reflects a belief that music-making should remain accessible and joyful at every stage," adding that “In its first season, more than 200 musicians participated, and the organization continues to grow.”

Besides a full orchestra, there is now a string orchestra, and a newly launched flute choir—each expanding opportunity for musicians across the Milwaukee area. With no audition required, MCO invites advanced beginners through skilled amateurs (ages twelve and up) to participate in a collaborative, community-focused environment. The recently granted 501(c)(3) nonprofit designation should help.

Kraenzler observed “that as audiences continue to grow, so does the sense of connection at the heart of the organization. Whether performing classical staples or film favorites, MCO is building something bigger than a concert—it’s building community through music.”

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

For tickets and additional information about the Milwaukee Community Orchestra please visit their website: https://mkeorch.org/.

Spring Concert 3 p.m. Sunday, May 3 at South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center, 901 15th Ave, South Milwaukee.