Early Music Now: Across Borders/Across Time

× Expand Photo courtesy of Early Music Now Relic Ensemble Relic Ensemble

Milwaukee’s Early Music Now (EMN) launches its 40th season hosting the Relic Ensemble on October 24 in St. Paul's Episcopal Church at 914 E. Knapp St. The concert begins at 5 p.m. There will be a pre-concert lecture at 4 There is no intermission and the program is approximately 75 minutes.

The Relic Ensemble is a period-instrument chamber orchestra based in New York and addition information about them can be found on their website: relicensemble.org

This concert celebrates the rich tradition of Baroque music in 18th-century Peru through an instrumental adaptation of the tragic love story of Venus and Adonis. The program is based on the opera La púrpura de la rosa (The Blood of the Rose) by Tomás de Torrejón y Velasco, the first opera both composed and performed in the western hemisphere. It premiered in Lima in December 1701. The Spanish poet Pedro Calderón de la Barca wrote the libretto based on the tragic love story of Venus and Adonis.

Relic’s instrumental adaptation of the Venus and Adonis story into eight musical chapters is “punctuated by spoken excerpts from Calderón’s libretto. This dramatic program depicts Venus and Adonis’s blossoming romance, Mars’s vicious attempts to destroy their love, and the couple’s ultimate tragic demise.” (Relic program notes).

Spanish Composers

The music opens with an overture by John Blow (died 1708). Other chapters feature contemporary Spanish composers such as Mateo Romero and Antonio Literes in addition to Domenico Zipoli who like Velasco lived in the Spanish American colonies. There is also a piece by the indigenous composer José de Orejón y Aparicio and in addition to other music found in historic South American codices.

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“There is such a wide breadth of compositional styles within the Baroque period and when we create our programs, we try to use that variety to paint a picture or tell a story for the audience,” said Relic Ensemble cellist Cullen O’Neil.” The Blood of the Rose is the first program we’ve performed that doesn’t feature German, French or Italian music, but the sheer range of styles found within Spanish and Latin American Baroque music alone is remarkable.

“As an instrumental ensemble, we don’t have the personnel to perform an opera like La púrpura de la rosa in full, but we have an immense palette of beautiful repertoire to tell a captivating story. Every piece on the program has been chosen to depict a certain aspect of the story, and they weave from one to the next with few pauses. It’s an unusual and beautiful concert experience.”

Early Music Now founded in 1986 with the mission of creating “connections with the past through historically informed presentations of music composed before 1800.” They are dedicated to bringing world renowned musicians to Milwaukee performing Medieval, Renaissance and early Baroque Music.

I asked Charles Grosz, EMN’s executive and artistic director, if there is a theme for this season’s concerts. “We are entering our 40th season, a rare milestone for an early music organization. While there is no specific theme for this anniversary year, I do like to offer an equal mix of Baroque, Renaissance and Medieval music that includes both instrumental and vocal programming. We end the season with a gala performance by one of America’s most well-known and accomplished Renaissance ensembles, Piffaro.”

For tickets, visit earlymusic.org.