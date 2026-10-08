Early Music Now to Open 40th Anniversary Season with Historic Opera

× Expand Photo courtesy of Early Music Now Relic Ensemble Relic Ensemble

Early Music Now, Milwaukee’s premier presenter of music of the Medieval, Renaissance and Baroque periods, opens its 40th anniversary season with the first opera ever performed in the Americas, The Blood of the Rose, bought to you by the Relic Ensemble.

Relic is a 12 piece chamber orchestra that performs on period instruments. Though based on an opera, the concert will be solely instrumental. To properly mimic the different characters, the orchestra will use a string section along with such varied instruments as a bassoon, recorder, guitar, theorbo and percussion to add color and texture.

The libretto, written by renowned Spanish poet Pedro Calderón de la Barca, recounts the tragic love story of Venus and Adonis.

In eight musical chapters, punctuated by spoken excerpts from the libretto, this dramatic program tells the tale about the love of the Roman goddess Venus for the mortal youth Adonis. The story recounts Venus' attempts to woo Adonis, their passionate coupling, and Adonis' eventual rejection of the goddess. Venus soon finds Adonis, killed during a hunt. A rose grows from the soil beneath him, it is white and purple, like the blood on Adonis's flesh.

The Blood of the Rose is a seamless curation of Baroque music from across Europe and Latin America. The music is not from a single source, but features several composers, both European (George Friderich Handel, John Blow) and Latin American (Roque Jacinto de Chavarría and Juan de Araujo.)

There is a hometown connection with one of the players, bassist Sue Yelanjian. Sue grew up in South Milwaukee, and played in the Music For Youth program, now known as the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra. She credits the wonderful music program in the South Milwaukee school district for getting her started, and the tutelage of Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s bassist Laura Snyder for guiding her into the profession. “This will be my first professional concert in Milwaukee, decades after departing for Cleveland’s Oberlin Conservatory,” said Sue in a telephone interview. “I’m so excited at the thought of seeing old acquaintances, and of course, introducing the Relic players to Kopp’s custard!”

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Early Music Now plans a full season of Medieval, Renaissance and Baroque music, performing in distinctive Milwaukee area landmarks. “We are excited to open our 40th season with Relic Ensemble,” says Charles Grosz, EMN’s Executive & Artistic Director. “This young group is on its first national tour with nine stops on the East Coast and the Midwest, and Early Music Now is pleased to present this unique ensemble.”

The Relic Ensemble