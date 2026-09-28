Fall Classical Concert Roundup

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Milwaukee is fortunate to have many wonderful classical musicians who come together to share exciting music in various combinations from small chamber groups to large consorts of voice and instruments. Following is a brief listing of the various groups along with their initial program.

The Wisconsin Philharmonic, under music director Alexander Platt, launches its 2025–26 season 3 p.m. October 4 at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts with a program entitled “Cinematic Gold.” The first half features familiar themes from the movies Hook, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Jaws, E.T. and Star Wars.

After intermission Platt returns to the podium to conduct Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D Major featuring Yevgeny Kutik. Kutik was praised by the New York Times for his “dark-hued tone and razor-sharp technique.” Kutik immigrated to the U.S. when he was five and soon was (literally_ performing music from a suitcase brought by his family when they left Minsk, Belarus.

The Wisconsin Philharmonic serves a six-county area in Southeast Wisconsin. Its musicians and staff provide educational programs and music clinics to schools, promoting local musicians through competitions, masterclasses, and scholarships.

The Prometheus Trio opens their 27th season at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music on Monday, October 5 with trios by Joseph Haydn, Erich Korngold and Robert Schumann (#2). Korngold (1897–1957) was a musical prodigy, composing a ballet at 11 and a piano sonata at 12 that was played throughout Europe by Arthur Schnabel. With the rise of the Nazis, he immigrated to America and was one the first classical composers to work in Hollywood, scoring music for films such as Captain Blood and Anthony Adverse for which he won an Oscar.

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The Korngold Trio is a post-romantic composition in four movements that will fill the Helen Bader Recital Hall with rich and soaring sounds. Stefanie Jacob and Scott Tisdel are delighted to have violinist Margot Schwartz with them once again.

The Philomusica Quartet, resident at Wisconsin Lutheran College, launches their 2026-27 season 7:30 p.m. Monday, October 12 in the campus’ acoustically wonderful Schwan Hall. This season they pay homage to the 200th anniversary of Beethoven’s death, featuring one of his quartets at each of their concerts. This concert, titled “Father, Friend, and Rebel,” features a quartet from each of the Viennese masters: Haydn’s String Quartet in C major, Op. 76 No. 3 (The Emperor), Mozart’s String Quartet No. 21 in D major, K.575 (The Prussian), and Beethoven’s String Quartet in E-flat major, Op. 74 (The Harp).

Philomusica’s Alexander Mandl, Jeanyi Kim and Nathan Hackett will be joined by Matthew Michelic (viola) and Madeleine Kabat (cello) for this concert.

Founded in 1956, The Knightwind Ensemble brings together more than 65 musicians from the greater Milwaukee area, performing compositions from classic chamber pieces to contemporary full wind band symphonies. Since 2010 they have been under the baton of music director Erik N. Janners, the director of music at Marquette University. The first concert of the season is at 3 p.m. November 1 at South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center, 901 15th Ave., South Milwaukee.

It features Swiss composer Franco Cesarini’s Symphony No. 1 for wind symphony. Composed in 2016 using material taken from old Gregorian chants, Cesarini develops these with frequent polyphonic elaborations and dynamic intensity. This music will open new and exciting aural passages for the listener of traditional classical music.

Also on the program are Danyew’s Magnolia Star, Gould’s Santa Fe Saga, Jan de Haan’s Banja Luka and Puckett’s My Eyes are Full of Shadow. As part of their mission, the ensemble collaborates with local schools with an ongoing outreach program. Members of the ensemble work with students one-on-one or in small groups.

Milwaukee Musaik is a consortium of chamber music loving classical musicians which evolved from the Milwaukee Chamber Orchestra. Alexander Mandl is their conductor. They launch their 2026-27 season with a delightful program of Baroque music featuring Concerto Grosso by Antonio Vivaldi, Arcangelo Corelli, and George Handel as well as Vivaldi’s Concerto in D minor for Two Violins and Cello, RV 565.

You will also have an opportunity to listen to Unico Wilhelm van Wassenaer’s Concerto Armonico No. 2 in B-flat major and Francesco Geminiani: Concerto grosso in D minor, H. 143, La Folia. Van Wassenaer (1692–1766) was a Dutch nobleman and diplomat. His compositions were “hidden” and until a manuscript with his notes was discovered in Twickel Castle, his historic home, these concerti were attributed to others such Pergolesi.

The concert is 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 17 at the Wauwatosa Presbyterian Church, 2366 North 80th Street.

Milwaukee Musaik will also host a fundraiser with superstar pianist Joyce Yang on November 22. Proceeds from the concert will go towards the Milwaukee Musaik's concert season production goal of $15,000. The audience is invited to a meet-and-greet the artists following the performance.