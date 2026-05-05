Fine Arts Quartet Celebrates 80 Years

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The Fine Arts Quartet (FAQ) is one of the most distinguished and famous ensembles in chamber music, thrilling audiences worldwide for decades. Founded in Chicago in 1946, they were in residency at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee from 1963-2017. Maintaining strong ties with our community, they have returned to Milwaukee every summer since then.

Ralph Evans and Efim Boico have performed together in FAQ for over 40 years. Evans was a prizewinner in the International Tchaikovsky Competition and Boico was the Orchestre de Paris’ concertmaster under Daniel Barenboim. In 2018 violist Gil Sharon, founder of the Amati Ensemble, and cellist Niklas Schmidt, co-founder of Trio Fontenay, joined FAQ.

This summer FAQ will treat Milwaukee to performances of Mozart's six string quintets and six quartets from Beethoven's Opus 18. There will be a pre-concert talk an hour before each concert (except on May 19). Each concert will include one Mozart and one Beethoven quartet. Guest violist Hartmut Rohde joins FAQ for the first three concerts and violist Razvan Popovici for the last three.

Ralph Evans sat for an interview.

How does it feel to celebrate an 80th Anniversary? And to be back here in Milwaukee?

It's always a great pleasure to return to Milwaukee where we spent so many wonderful years and where we have so many good friends. We are so grateful for the loyal support of local music lovers over such a long period and lately, in particular, the Friends of the Fine Arts Quartet for organizing our concerts in Milwaukee over the last eight years.

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Being together a long time has meant we've been able to learn and perform an immense amount and variety of great repertoire, but during my 44 years, longevity also has come with the inevitable unfortunate loss of a few colleagues along the way.

Does the quartet have a special or distinguishing style or tone?

Though a playing style which could be characterized as austere has been in fashion in recent decades, I've never bought into that idea. For me, an aesthetic approach which focuses on a rich beauty of tone is much more likely to give pleasure to my ears and those of concert goers, despite the dictates of some music critics and musicologists. And so, when the quartet has had an occasional position opening, I and my colleagues have zeroed in on candidates who play with the most beautiful sound quality.

Even though Mozart and Beethoven can speak for themselves, could you say a few words about why these were selected for your Milwaukee celebration?

Without doubt, Mozart and Beethoven are among history's greatest classical composers. We wanted to present something special for our 80th, so what could be better than offering 12 of the greatest chamber works offered by these two genius composers? Mozart's six string quintets are true masterpieces, on par with his late symphonies, operas, and piano concertos. And Beethoven's famous six Op.18 string quartets are unmatched in the quartet world. We recorded all 12 of these works many years ago, but it's always thrilling to return to them.

Stradivarius, Amati, and Guarneri instruments are well known for their quality, rareness and expense. Concert string instruments cost tens of thousands of dollars and more. And each has its own voice, some deeper and others crisper. Does the FAQ have a “tone,” and have you changed or selected your instruments for a certain sound?

We play on some fine instruments although none by the three makers you mentioned. It's undeniable that many string instruments created by old masters can have a certain depth and tonal sheen that makes them preferable. Nevertheless, it's the skill and intent of the performers which ultimately controls what their instruments sound like in performance. The best players can create a beautiful tone even on inferior instruments. It's not necessary to play on a Stradivarius.

In this multimedia world of halftime shows and rock concerts, how is chamber music holding up around the world?

I wish so much I could be optimistic about classical music's future, but the severe decline of government and private support, as well as the lack of musical education for young people, doesn't bode well. Still, I think classical music will never die out completely and even chamber music, a niche which attracts an enthusiastic but much smaller public, is bound to survive—although on a much-reduced level. Most small ensembles, such as string quartets, can't survive without residencies so it's up to universities and conservatories to decide whether, for the cultural enrichment of their communities, if they wish to support the arts—and more specifically, to support chamber music. It is truly admirable that here in Milwaukee, we have a group of dedicated music lovers (Friends of the Fine Arts Quartet) who've devoted so much time and energy to bringing the quartet back to Milwaukee for annual concerts after our long-time residency at UWM had to end. Both UWM and now the Friends deserve huge thanks.

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The Fine Arts Quartet will perform May 17 at the Zelazo Center; May 19 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church; May 21, 26 and 28 at UWM Recital Hall; and May 31 at the Zelazo Center.

The Fine Arts Quartet will return on Sunday, July 12, with Mozart piano concertos (Nos. 11-13) in impressive 19th century transcriptions for piano and string quintet by Ignaz Lachner with guest star pianist Alon Goldstein. For more information, visit https://fineartsquartet.com/concerts