Glad to be Thankful at Present Music Concert

Present Music's traditional Thanksgiving concert took place Sunday, Nov. 23 at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. They were joined by The Crossing, a 22-member chorus from Philadelphia and their conductor Donald Nally. Founded in 1982, Present Music is under the guidance of co-artistic directors Eric Segnitz (violinist/composer) and David Bloom (conductor). Bloom moderated the informative preconcert talk and interview with composer Christopher Cerrone and conductor Donald Nally.

The concert took place in the main cathedral. After the acknowledgement, the introduction drumming by the Little Priest Singers, a Southern/Ho Chunk family drum band stirred the air and expanded the senses to what was to be a wonderful tonal service.

The “western” program opened with Caroline Shaw’s “Ochre.” Composed in 2022, the piece is in seven movements. Shaw, who won a Pulitzer-Prize in Music, uses voices as pure instruments and creates a sound tapestry of colors. By referencing minerals, she shows how we are each made up of the same material, different and diverse, but all the same. The choir with Nally at the podium were exceptional. The vast hall of the church permitted the sounds to expand and overlap. It was easy to hear why the choir has won multiple Grammys.

This was followed by “Distant Maneuvers” by Paul Wiancko. Commissioned and premiered last year by Present Music. Conducted by Doug Perkins, the PM ensemble filled the church with waves of sounds as if they were formed far out at sea and then rolled in with increasing intensity.

Next was the premier of “On Being Numerous” by Cerrone. Commissioned by Milwaukee art patrons Jan Serr and John Shannon, it is based on the Pulitzer Prize winning poem by George Oppen. The poem served as a starting point for Cerrone who wrote his own interludes and used electronic processes to simulate the voices of Faulkner, Whitman and Oppen. The dead poets’ and writer’s virtual voices “are heard, interspersed among the chorales, accompanied by PM’s seven-piece ensemble in a somewhat minimalist, somewhat ambient mood,” Segnitz explained.

Nally returned to the podium. The voices of the choir and instruments were layered one on top of another creating wonderful tonalities. The narrative moved the music forward to the last movement: chant-like, it was expansive and inclusive, finishing with joy triumphant.

The program concluded with a Friendship Circle, members of the audience holding hands and dancing around those still sitting, accompanied by the drumming and singing of the Little Priest Singers. This continues their collaboration with PM started in 1996. Echoes of their wonderful drumming serve as a reminder of how dependent we are on others.

The Concert was titled: Thanksgiving: Of Being Numerous and the theme was that we can only be fulfilled when we are one of many. The music and performances accomplished this with sparkling joy. Indeed, if the same program were offered next year I would gladly return just as one comes back to Handel’s Messiah year after year.