Green Lake Music Festival Returns this Summer

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The Green Lake Festival of Music will return this summer for its 47th season of classical music and family concerts in Central Wisconsin. These programs are free and will include music connected to America’s 250th Anniversary.

The festival opens on June 5 with Chicago’s Juliani Ensemble from Chicago in a program including Mozart’s sparkling Piano Trio in B-flat Major and American composer Amy Beach’s richly expressive Trio. Beach (1867–1944) was one of the first successful American women composers.

The festival continues June 8 with a performance by the Chicago brass trio V3NTO. The Trio will be followed by concerts featuring faculty and students from the festival’s Chamber Institute. And then on June 16, the internationally acclaimed Kronos Quartet from San Francisco will play.

In the following days and weeks there will be additional concerts by the Chamber Institute and Festival’s choral groups, the Avanti Piano Trio from Madison and Chicago’s Gaudete Brass Quintet. Pianist Jonathan Mamora will present two evening concerts and lead a public master class on July 14.

Vocal performances will feature soprano Amanda Majeski, mezzo- soprano Daveda Karanas, with collaborative pianist Alan Darling on July 17. The season concludes Aug. 6 with a fundraising gala.

Educational programming remains a major part of the festival. The Chamber Music Institute will run June 7-20 on the campus of Ripon College. A youth choral camp for students ages 10 to 15 is scheduled for June 29 through July 2, while the adult Choral Institute and Festival Chorus will take place July 29 through Aug. 1.

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New Leadership

This season also marks a leadership transition for the organization. Outgoing executive director Sam Handley is stepping down after seven years with the festival. During Handley’s tenure, the organization expanded its educational and community programming, adding initiatives such as the Choral Institute, Children’s Chorus and Chamber Music Institute while continuing to present internationally recognized artists. He also helped guide the festival through the challenges of the Covid pandemic.

Handley says that the incoming executive director, Russell Rolen, “lives and enlivens the mission and values of the festival. Even more important is his understanding and commitment to community. Organizations often do things for the community, but Russ wants to do things with the community.”

Rolen says his longtime connection to the organization made the position especially meaningful. “I've known the festival for years as a performer, and even longer by reputation from back when I was teaching at Ripon College. What always stayed with me was the feeling of genuine connection between artists and audiences, and within the community itself.”

He adds that his first year will focus on listening and community engagement. “My priority is to get to know the board, staff, artists and community members. From there, I’m excited to shape the festival in a way that reflects what matters to the community while also inviting audiences into new and meaningful experiences.”

For more information, visit greenlakefestival.org