Happy 45, Present Music!

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Present Music’s first season was underway when the group’s founder, Kevin Stahlheim, began talking to a stranger outside the Downer Theatre. The stranger was Eric Segnitz, and they talked about the score to the film they just saw, Local Hero. That was 45 years ago. One year later, Segnitz joined Present Music, and when Stalheim retired in 2018, Segnitz became the group’s artistic director.

Milwaukee’s internationally respected champions of neo-classical music, Present Music, are marking their 45th season this month with a concert and—as always—a post-show party.

“If you had any interest in new music, you had to make your own fun. There were no outlets for it” in early ‘80s Milwaukee, Segnitz recalls. “We started small and grew slowly and steadily. It was a lot of work on Kevin’s part. I didn’t realize how much work until I started doing it myself.”

Present Music has commissioned many world premieres by contemporary composers, and their next concert, “Forty Something!,” carries on the tradition. Alex Temple’s 7x7x7 is “constructed like a Rubick’s Cube based on 7s—all these interlocking parts rotate,” Segnitz explains. “It sounds mathematical but it’s a beautiful piece, a compositional tour de force with classical instruments plus electric guitar.”

The concert will open with Limina, a piano concerto by Donnacha Dennehy. Segnitz describes it as a sonic interpretation of the human body, each movement representing different functions such as synapses firing and lungs expanding, Limina pairs well with Nico Muhly’s Doublespeak, a fast, minimalist tribute to breath and vocal coordination.

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Vinko Globokar’s ?Corporel is a one-person piece whose performer turns his body into a percussion instrument. Alex Temple’s 3 Creatures is described as “industrial prog rock. Aviya Kopelman’s Forty Something is a “funky fusion piece,” Segnitz says, a take on Mozart’s 41st Symphony that “gets crazier and crazier.”

All of this is an effort to show, as Segnitz insists, “where music is now. A lot of these pieces have to do with the human body—how do humans relate to it and why,” he continues before concluding, “We are more instruments than the instruments we play—when something sets the human brain and heart in motion.”

Present Music will perform “Forty Something!” on October 30 at the Zelazo Center’s Bader Concert Hall. Milwaukee’s New Orleans-style Extra Crispy Brass Band will play afterward. For tickets and more information, visit presentmusic.org.