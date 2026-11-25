× Expand Photo via Lutheran A Cappella Choir - Facebook Lutheran A Cappella Choir Christmas concert Lutheran A Cappella Choir's 2025 Christmas concert.

The Lutheran A Cappella Choir of Milwaukee offers its Christmas concerts this year on December 4 and December 6. The choir, under Artistic Director Bill Busch, will be accompanied by a woodwind trio and LAC pianist/organist Richard Ewert. Founded in 1937, the choir has performed major choral works such as Bach's B Minor Mass, Mozart's Great Mass in C Minor, and Brahms' A German Requiem, appearing throughout Wisconsin and the Midwest. It has a reputation as one of the foremost Christian choral groups in the Midwest.

Their holiday program opens with a traditional carol, Rejoice, Rejoice Believers as arranged by K. Lee Scott, followed by Gaudete, arranged by the Swedish composer and conductor Anders Öhrwall (1932-2012). Gaudete is a large work in 10 sections for choir, chamber orchestra and narrators linking 10 Christmas melodies taken from Piae Cantiones, a collection of medieval corals and songs, first published in 1582 by the Finnish clergyman Jacobus Finno, headmaster of the cathedral school at Turku. Öhrwall composed Gaudete for the Swedish Radio Youth Choir in 1962. The music is wonderful and you’ll feel as if you were back in medieval times.

Hymns and Anthems

After intermission there will be 10 traditional hymns and anthems, both a cappella and accompanied by piano and woodwinds. The first, Star Carol, scored for choir, piano and woodwinds, is by contemporary English conductor and composer John Rutter. It’s a delightful way to start the second half of a Christmas program. The second half’s final selection is an energetic spiritual, Everywhere I Go, arranged by Joseph Jennings and Stephen Coker for Choir and soloists.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

This is Bill Busch’s third season as artistic director and conductor of the Lutheran A Cappella Choir of Milwaukee. He assumed his current position after retiring as executive director of Milwaukee Children’s Choir.

“It’s always fun to start with a blank slate and choose repertoire…especially Christmas,” Busch said. “‘Gaudete’ by Anders Öhrwall is not often programmed and I’ve been wanting to do it for many years and am excited to share it with our audience.”

Richard Ewert is the Choir’s pianist and organist. He is known for excellence in hymn improvisation and sensitive tonal interpretation of the nuances of the church’s song. The guest instrumentalists for the program are Carol Meves, flute; Samantha Carr, oboe; and Keith Sweger, bassoon.

The Lutheran A Cappella Choir of Milwaukee will perform “Oh, Hear the Angels Sing,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, December 4, at St Elizabeth Ann Seton, New Berlin; and 3 p.m. Sunday, December 6, at Mt. Carmel Lutheran Church, Milwaukee.

Further information about the program and tickets can be found at lutheranacappella.org.