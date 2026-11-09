Milwaukee’s Holiday Musical Wonderland

× Expand Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts Vienna Boys Choir Vienna Boys Choir

The seasonal decorations are up and the lights sparkling as the holiday season begins. Peace on earth, goodwill to all. Music helps lift the spirits and renew one’s strength. There are many musical offerings to share with family and friends. Here are just a few.

Consider celebrating on Friday, November 27 with a night of song by the Vienna Boys Choir at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center in Brookfield at 7:30 p.m.

The choir was first formed in 1498 to sing at Vienna’s Imperial Chapel. It now offers more than 300 concerts each year around the globe. The program, Christmas in Vienna, will blend sacred music, holiday favorites, and Austrian traditions in a festive performance capturing the warmth, beauty, and spirit of Christmas. And in case you don’t have your binoculars with you, the band around the boys’ hats reads Wiener Sängerknaben, Vienna Boys Choir, no surprise.

Other holiday concerts at the Wilson Center include the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Holiday Pops Concert on Friday, December 11; the Sons of Serendip: Christmas Beyond the Lights on Friday, December 18 (matinee and evening), and Isaiah J. Thompson Quartet: A Guaraldi Holiday on Saturday, December 19.

Christmas at St. Josaphat

Expand Photo by Melissa Miller Photography via Bel Canto Chorus Bel Canto Chorus at St. Josaphat Basilica Bel Canto Chorus performing at St. Josaphat Basilica in Milwaukee (2025)

The Bel Canto Chorus Christmas Concert is scheduled for December 4–6 at the Basilica of St. Josaphat, 2333 S 6th Street. The program, Uplifted: at the Basilica, features Paul Patterson’s Magnificat. Patterson, born in 1947, is one of the leading contemporary British composers. This work was composed in 1994 for choir organ, brass octet and 2 percussionists. In five movements it’s a thrilling exchange between voices and instruments. There will also be carols and singalongs celebrating “the mystery, majesty, and hope at the heart of Christmas.” All this is in one of Milwaukee’s iconic places of worship.

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The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra continues their Christmas tradition offering MSO Hometown Holiday Pops Concerts on December 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20. The Symphony Orchestra and Chorus will fill the Allen-Bradley Hall with festive favorites. They will be joined by the Milwaukee Handbell Ensemble, the Jolly Old Elf himself. Hugh Panaro is the featured vocalist. Special magical extras throughout the hall will delight young and old alike.

Ryan Tani will conduct the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and the Milwaukee Symphony Chorus is under the musical direction of Cheryl Frazes Hill. Jana Larson is the director of the Milwaukee Handbell Ensemble.