MSO Meet Radiohead with Brahms X

As a longtime fan of both Johannes Brahms and Radiohead, I simply had to investigate when the Milwaukee Symphony was going to put on a concert called Brahms X. Radiohead. Enterprising conductor/arranger Steve Hackman had created a work that combined Radiohead’s album OK Computer with Brahms’ First Symphony.

Would this be a peak live music experience, or a misbegotten attempt that failed to satisfy fans of either side? That nervous excitement flitted through the Gen-X-heavy audience in the lobby, an audience likely hungry for live Radiohead of some sort since the band hadn’t toured in six years.

The concert began not with Brahms or OK Computer material, but with “Creep.” Steve Hackman’s orchestration used dynamic contrasts for poignant effect. It also introduced us to our three singers for the night: Alita Moses (soulful belter), Jamal Moore (rich bari-tenor), and Rich Saunders (crooning tenor).

Hackman conducted his Brahms X. Radiohead program from memory, a testament to his passion for this project. Five songs were woven through the first movement of the symphony. A section of Brahms would run its course, and then a transition would lead to a Radiohead reverie. His arrangements were beautiful to behold, with the three-part vocal harmony over a soaring orchestra bringing new glory to these beloved songs. I wish that “Paranoid Android” had included the famous guitar solo line so the orchestra could really rock out.

It was hard to fully relax during the Brahms moments because of the tension of awaiting the next Radiohead entrance (possibly more tense for audience members who didn’t know the symphony). And despite the enmeshing of these two musical juggernauts, the song accompaniments were more Radiohead than Brahms. One exception was “Karma Police,” skillfully set against agitated material from the symphony. Alita Moses led the singing of “Subterranean Homesick Alien” with fresh interpretive freedom, and a gentle brass outro led seamlessly into Brahms’ Andante. Magical!

“Let Down” featured some lovely string arrangements, and it was fun to hear the ending electronic blips played by the woodwinds. I appreciated the decision to include the whole introduction from the symphony’s finale, which gave space to meditate on all the lyrics that had come before. “Exit Music” was another great symphonic Radiohead moment, with the climax flattering the noble harmony.

So was it a success? Yes. Mostly on the Radiohead front, but that was the real draw of the concert. The orchestra sounded fantastic throughout, some audience members were visibly moved, and Hackman ended the night with an exhortation to follow the Milwaukee Symphony on Instagram and check out future concerts. His Brahms X. Radiohead concept is one-of-kind, and his imagination and orchestration skill resulted in a satisfying result for musical omnivores.