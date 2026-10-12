MSO Presents ‘Made in America’ featuring Barber, Korngold, and Rachmaninoff

× Expand Photo by Jonathan Kirn Via Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra - Facebook Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra's 'Made in America: Korngold & Rachmaninoff'

Ah, autumn. It is my absolute favorite time of year, and yet, while the weather is still pretty warm here in Milwaukee, I find that I am already enjoying the fall season to its fullest. No, I don’t mean apple picking and pumpkin spice everything (although I am a big fan of apple cider slushies). For me, it renders more bittersweet nostalgia, the beauty of death and decay reflected in the flora all around, and a harkening to a more rustic Americana pride with our flannels and sturdy boots, preparing for the upcoming cold. I do love Milwaukee in the fall with all of the fun festivals and events around the city. As I sit here in the unusual yet delightful 64-degree sunshine, feeling the crispier air tease and dance through my hair, it is easy for me to reminisce on the joy of last night’s MSO concert all over again. From conductor Ryan Tani’s evocative and invigorating direction, to Julian Rhee’s overwhelmingly impressive solo performances, to the immense amount of passion the MSO displayed as they always do, I verily relished every moment of the concert.

From the start, Tani and the MSO received a cheerful greeting from the audience, with Tani giving a sweet and charming opening speech. The concert began with a more spooky piece, perfect for this time of year: Barber’s Medea’s Dance of Vengeance, Op. 23a. As expected, the brass section set up the initial suspense with ease and tenacity, presenting a connected and uniform sound that never ceases to amaze me. Hearing the tasteful woodwind solos brought depth and dimension, highlighting the tenderness hidden in the darkness. I only found that there was one small spot where the piano and the lower strings didn’t quite agree towards the middle, but considering their polarizing locations on the stage, that was very easy to forgive. I couldn’t help but watch Tani for most of the performance, as each move seemed fluid and fully analogous to the changing emotions that Medea experiences during her tumultuous and murderous crescendo in Euripide’s play. The contrabassoon’s low rumbles rippled into the audience and covered me with an unsettled edge, displaying the revenge section with sheer intensity, sending a shiver up my spine. Overall, as I am someone who studied Barber heavily in college and beyond, the MSO made this piece effortlessly ferocious, and as the kids say, they “ate and left no crumbs behind,” or in other words, they were marvelous.

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Emotional Homecoming

Next up on the docket was Korngold’s Violin Concerto, Op. 35, which seemed apropos for an emotional homecoming, considering it was Korngold’s first piece post-WWII that intentionally wasn’t meant for film. Admittedly, I felt mildly ashamed that I was rather behind on my knowledge of Korngold in general. That being said, I did my homework and found that this piece has the most genuine storyline of fruition behind it. It was no wonder the MSO had this as a main contender for Milwaukee native, Avery Fisher Career Grant winner, and award-winning violinist Julian Rhee’s valiant return to the stage with the MSO. I had heard from many, many professional instrumentalist friends about how truly prolific and unparalleled Rhee’s talent is. Now that I have had the privilege to have seen it in person, I emphatically agree. When first arriving on the stage, Rhee was given a bright and well-deserved welcome from old friends in the audience and those of us newbies lucky enough to get to know his musicianship better.

The opening movement (Moderato nobile) immediately painted a grin across my face as each immaculately tuned note swirled in the air, letting us revel in the sensitivity of his incredible 1699 “Lady Tennant” Stradivarius. His heavily nuanced bowing and attention to each fleeting beat made me feel like he was treating the violin as one would care for an infant: with gentle intuition and a meticulous touch. As he made his way into the next movement (Romance), you would think the instrument itself had its own heartbeat with the way Rhee plays it. My favorite part of watching this particular movement was the thoughtful interactions between Rhee and Tani, collectively smiling at one another in respect, appreciation, and palpable understanding. As a musician, those kinds of moments are far too uncommon, and I will forever wish and hope that we could experience and exemplify more of the friendship found in musicianship going forward. The hearty return to the G Major section expressed the true love in the movement, especially the ending diminuendo causing the audience to have a few audible swoons and sighs.

Tenacious Charm

In the final movement of the Korngold (Allegro assai vivace), the MSO matched Rhee’s tenacious charm and whimsy. The F Major section of the piece brought a vast celebration of sound, and the revival of the initial theme to the transcendent ending had the audience leaping to their feet, giving Rhee, Tani, and the MSO 3 solid standing ovations. Rhee, taking this opportunity to address the audience, expressed his undying love of his Milwaukee home, receiving chuckles as he mentioned that due to the Brewers’ win against the Padres last week, he was able to get the proper rest he needed for the performances. He then treated us to an unexpected solo encore performance of Ysaÿe’s Sonata for Solo Violin "Ballade", Op. 27, No. 3 from memory. Not even the tiniest noise was uttered during his solo, with the audience fully spellbound in awe. There were moments during the encore where, if I wasn’t in the room and just listening to a recording, his gusto and ardency resembled that of a full chamber ensemble, tricking my ears and keeping me on my toes the whole time. Once again, he was met at the end with resounding applause, and I found my arms and hands aching a bit from clapping so hard for him, but I don’t regret it for one second.

Finally, the MSO rounded out the concert with a final piece by my all-time favorite composer, Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances, Op. 45. Even before they began, my heart was pounding in zealous expectancy to finally experience this piece. I listened to Rachmaninoff’s music more than any other composer’s, always hoping to someday hear each raw note played in person. Tani’s command of the stage is enviable, as he is able to be wildly thrilling and not remotely intimidating. One can tell without measure that he is a highly intelligent instrumentalist himself, since he is able to finesse each section so brilliantly with each swish and flick of his baton. The woodwind section caught my attention, and not just because I was a former (quite mediocre) flutist and bassoonist myself, but because of their vigor in articulation in the chromatic scales up and down, feeling like a mischievous broom ride around Hogwarts. That was for all of my fellow Harry Potter nerds out there, and fun fact: I am indeed a Hufflepuff, if you couldn’t tell.

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Although I am not a string player, I am often in rapture watching every bow in each section match up like a hypnotic dance—which could not be more appropriate for Rachmaninoff’s love of ballet. The tempo changes were no issue for the deftness of the MSO, maneuvering from one to the next with unequivocal precision. The alto sax solo added a warmth and sense of wonder to this piece, making me feel lost in a chaotic but dreamy state of wonder. As the end of the piece began to appear, I heard the reminiscent sound of “Alliluyas” from the All-Night Vigil, which I have performed a few times in my life. The percussion section pushed the idea of the havoc at the end of the piece, presenting it with mastery. I felt all of the hope in the midst of the Dies Irae turbulence, all leading up to a captivating finale with the gong ringing freely to finish. Yet another three standing ovations were granted, allowing Tani and the MSO to reap the fruits of their labors.

Even though two of the three composers presented last night were not American by birth, all three seem to capture the true robust element of America at its center: justice and liberty for all, acknowledging the journey of trials and tribulations, celebrating the small joys of the everyday human and a sense of community. I feel with every fiber of my being that we are very fortunate to have the opportunity to immerse ourselves in that kind of humanity by going out to see the MSO for a riveting performance whenever you get the chance. The world is a busy place these days, but please, friends, spare some time for the arts and keep the music vibrant and alive here in Milwaukee all year long. Our city has so much heart and talent, and I can’t wait to see what is next up for our beloved Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. Oh, and by the way:

Happy Halloween!