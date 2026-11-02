Present Music Opens Season 45

× Expand Photo by Cameron Wise Present Music's 'Forty Something'

Present Music kicked off 45 revolutions around the sun on Friday with “Forty Something!” an evening built on the musical theme, “the human body as both instrument and subject.”

The titles of the program selections hinted at the overarching premise—both abstract and literal, including: “Doublespeak,” “3 Arms and 17 Half-Legs,” “?Corporel” and “Limina.”

This being Milwaukee in 2026, the evening began with a curveball; black-clad musicians stoically seated onstage, the pianist played a few bars of a simple melody, “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” to break the ice.

Opening with “Doublespeak,” the piece drew from the long shadows of Philip Glass and Steve Reich (who recently turned 90). The sprightly, driving tune also captured an autumnal feel and added playful moments with pizzicato violin and cello, as well as loon’s call suggested by a recorder riff.

Vinko Globokar’s “?Corporel” allowed Alex Wier’s body to become a percussion instrument, with hands as drumsticks, using jerky self-inflicted slaps and emitting sounds while mannequin arms and legs appeared from above a screen. Electric guitarist Derek Johnson performed Alex Temple’s “3 Arms and 17 Half-Legs” with shards of skronk-jazz, nicely breaking up any semblance of structure.

Funky Jazz?

“Forty Something,” was a twist of Mozart, channeling and chopping Symphony No. 40 (“the Great G minor”) into a funky jazz piece. The piano provided the familiar theme with a frontline of horns bringing the piece to life, further energized with lead breaks from guitar and saxophone.

The evening’s feature, Donnacha Dennehy’s Limina was split into three movements, “Head,” “Chest” and Nervous System.” With over a dozen musicians onstage, conductor Deanna Tham directed traffic, first with a bustling section that recalled constant stimulation—a mind that can’t shut down. “Chest” worked from the left side of the keyboard with a heavy piano section that would eventually mesh with strings and woodwinds, meandering hypnotically. Finishing with a rumbling swell, “Nervous System” worked in staccato, pulsing sprays of sound easily imagined as flashes of light; strobing, rising then fading.

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The finale arrived with the Extra Crispy Brass Band literally demonstrating breath and movement, with tuba player Mike Lizzo anchoring the sound. As “Limina” ended the horn and drum octet entered from the back row of the theater and paraded to the lip of the stage. The New Orleans’ style second line celebration headed up the opposite aisle to the lobby where the joyful celebration continued, punctuating the evening with tunes “Go to the Mardi Gras,” “Iko, Iko,” “Feet Don’t Fail Me Now” and the Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back.” Concertgoers celebrated Present Music’s 45th season’s opening concert with cake and champagne.