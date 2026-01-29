Present Music’s Chatbot Valentine

Expand Photo by Luke Batten and Jonathan Sadler Corey Dargel Corey Dargel

“We think that each concert should be nothing like the previous concert,” says Present Music’s co-artistic director, Eric Segnitz. Their last concert featured choral work celebrating Thanksgiving. Their next one, “Avant-Garden of Love (2nd Edition),” is a playful take on Valentine’s Day and relationships in general.

The keynote is the world premiere of Cory Dargel’s true love not pretend, generated in part by Chatbots. As he explains, he used AI to generate “scripts for me to rehearse telling someone I love them for the first time. It often told me to watch out for fake love and partners who were not truly invested.”

Sound advice? Segnitz has been a fan of Dargel’s earlier albums, describing them as “thinking person’s pop,” with an aesthetic drawn in part from ‘80s drum machines in sparse settings that allow the dead-pan lyrics to shine. “He tries on weird identities, writing songs from fringe perspectives,” Segnitz continues. The “Avant-Garden” concert will include two older Dargel pieces, “Toes,” about amputation, and “On This Date Every Year,” from the perspective of a disaster fantasist.

“Avant-Garden of Love” will also include a five-minute edit of Norman McLaren’s 1935 surrealist silent film, “Camera Makes Whoopee,” accompanied by Present Music’s rendition of Philip Glass’ “Modern Love Waltz.” There will be an audience participation segment augmented by Quasimondo Physical Theatre members in a Dada-inspired performance called “Make a Salad.” And there will be Present Music’s take on Steve Reich’s 2009 Pulitzer-winning Double Sextet, during which the ensemble will perform alongside their own recording of the Sextet, designed, Segnitz explains, to “blur the line between human and machine” as the live musicians interact with their recorded selves “in a rhymical way.”

Georgia Mills, a young rising talent in contemporary classical music, will conduct.

7:30 p.m., Feb. 13-14 at Jan Serr Studio, xx. For tickets, visit https://www.presentmusic.org/