× Expand Photo via Eliza Bagg Eliza Bagg Eliza Bagg

Since the early ‘90s, Present Music has presented a Thanksgiving concert each November. The annual event returns this year to the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist with a program called “A Hundred Ways: Thanksgiving.”

“My view of it has changed over the years,” says Artistic Director Eric Segnitz, a member of the Milwaukee new music ensemble for 44 of its 45 years. “Now, for me, it’s a good way to sit back and meditate on the great panoply of life—the cultures and philosophies that mix in our Thanksgiving concerts. I’m not sure I understood that in my younger years.”

How to program that mix? From the beginning, the anchor for the annual concert has been the Little Priest Singers, a Ho-Chunk family group that has seen generational change but continues to add a drum circle and climactic circle dance each year. “A Hundred Ways” includes the Milwaukee premiere of Samuel Carl Adams’ new chamber song cycle, First Work, a setting for three contemporary poems—by Pádraig Ó

Tuama, Malachi Black and Tracy K. Smith—as sung by Eliza Bagg, an LA-based composer with a remarkably diverse CV. “Its theme is origin and creation stories through different lenses,” Segnitz says.

Expand Photo by Catalina Kulczar Angélica Negrón Angélica Negrón

The mood shifts with the world premiere of Puerto Rican composer Angélica Negrón’s Vente Vete (“Come Here, Go Away”), a story of attraction and disconnection inspired by telenovelas and sung in Spanish and English by Bagg and LA vocalist Kathryn Shuman. “Very quirky and fun,” Segniz says. “Angélica will be here, doing the pre-concert composer’s talk.”

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Segnitz describes the program’s other world premiere, Mikhail Johnson’s Ekphrasis I: Beauty and/in the Ephemeral.Beauty, as “a musical depiction of two sculptures from different cultures,” English artist Robin Wight’s wire sculptures and Anglo-Caribbean artist Nakazzi Hutchinson’s sculptures fashioned from organic materials. Johnson “compares and contrasts the outdoor sculptures through the weathering of their outdoor works as effected by the passage of time.”

Also on the program is Kamran Ince’s 1994 Arches, dedicated to the memory of Daniel Petry, a longtime Present Music staff member who passed away this summer. “Dan loved that piece,” Segnitz explains. “It was commissioned during his first stint with Present Music. It’s an episodic take on a life well lived.” David Bloom will conduct the concert.

Present Music’s “A Hundred Ways: Thanksgiving,” 4 p.m. talk and 5 p.m. concert on Sunday, November 22 at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist (812 N. Jackson St.). For tickets, visit presentmusic.org.