Skyline Trio Opens Lion Performance Hall

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lion Performance Hall Lounge Tables - Lion Performance Hall Lounge tables at Lion Performance Hall in Richfield, Wisconsin

Musician and entrepreneur Theodore Koth wanted an acoustical space for chamber music that would also serve as a hall for live recordings. He saw the potential in the Emanuel Lutheran Church in Richfield. The property was acquired, acoustical engineers hired,and the work began converting the 1898 church into Lion Performance Hall.

The Skyline Trio was selected for the inaugural program. The Trio—Jeannie Yu (piano), Stefan Kartman (cello) and their son Jonah Kartman (violin)— are well-known musicians from Milwaukee. They will perform Beethoven’s “Archduke” Trio in Bb Op. 97 and Mendelssohn Trio in C minor, Op. 66. The program is dedicated to the memory of the violinist Myron Kartman, Stefan’s father, who passed away in February. These were two of his favorite trios.

Beethoven’s trio which opens the program was written in 1811 and dedicated to Archduke Rudolph of Austria, who was both a friend and patron. The composition is energetic, and one is always tempted to sing along or tap in celebration of the exuberance. Rudolf was an amateur pianist and must have been delighted and challenged with this composition. It was written when Beethoven was going completely deaf and was the last composition he played publicly.

Perfect Acoustics

Expand Photo via Lion Performance Hall - Facebook Lion Performance Hall Lion Performance Hall's stage

“It is so rare to find a beautiful piano and perfect acoustic in the same venue,” Yu says. “Lion Performance Hall not only combines these rare qualities, but makes both audience and musician comfortable for an intimate, chamber music appropriate experience. In rehearsal, the first few notes of the Beethoven let me know that we were in for a wonderful experience.”

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Felix Mendelssohn’s Trio in C minor was composed in 1845. Mendelssohn, an early Romantic composer, pianist, organist and conductor, was a prodigy on par with Mozart. In 1829 he arranged and conducted Bach’s St Matthew Passion, reviving Europe’s interest in what had almost become a forgotten composer! In this exciting trio you will hear hints of his Hebrides overture.

Stefan reflected: “This Mendelssohn trio was the first work we performed together before we became a couple during our studies at Juilliard. We later performed the Mendelssohn on many occasions with my dad as members of the Kartman Chamber Players before we dreamed that Jonah would join us as violinist of our trio. Every time I sit down to play with Jonah and Jeannie, I can’t help thinking how miraculous it is and how fortunate I am to have this experience with them. I can’t wait until our next rehearsal and performance.”

I asked Jonah how he felt “sitting in” for his grandfather “I have always had a very close relationship with my grandfather, especially because we were able to bond over our mutual love of the violin. I think he felt optimistic about our future together, knowing that the tradition of playing chamber music with family would continue beyond his generation. As I was growing up it was comforting to know that I could always ask for his help and guidance because of his vast amount of knowledge and experience. He performed both trios with my mother and father and I’m grateful that we continue love them together after he is gone.”

Jonah will attend Reina Sofia Conservatory of Music in Madrid in the fall as a master’s degree student and we wish him bon voyage.

Skyline Trio, Inaugural Concert of Lion Performance Hall, 7 p.m. Friday, July 11. Lion Performance Hall is Richfield not far from the Northwest corner of Milwaukee County. Further information about tickets and directions can be found at lionperformancehall.com.