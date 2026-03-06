The Children’s Opera Hour

× Expand Photo by Mark Frohna Camille's Rainbow (2026) - Milwaukee Opera Theatre Milwaukee Opera Theatre performs 'Camille's Rainbow' (2026)

Opera for kids? Last year, Milwaukee Opera Theatre staged the Milwaukee premiere of Camille’s Rainbow, written for ages five and under with music by Thomas Cabaniss and Saskia Lane and lyrics by Zoe Palmer. This month, MOT brings Camille back for an encore.

“I wondered often about developing programming for the very young, says MOT’s artistic director, Jill Anna Ponasik. “We were thinking about commissioning a piece for babies when I happened to stumble upon Camille's Rainbow online. It had recently been produced by Carnegie Hall, and I knew one of the artists in the cast, so I reached out to ask a few questions. Camille's Rainbow is so beautifully written and provides exactly the type of exposure to music and creative play that we were hoping to create. So we dove in!”

Sound is essential for early learning, and language is a sound. “We can connect with the very young musically by sharing a sound environment with them. If notes are pitched within their babbling range, they may sing along. If we move our bodies the way they are moving theirs, a little game of mirror can spontaneously start. Eyes even as young as a couple months old will track the path of a scarf through the air,” Ponasik explains.

Musical Theater

Expand Photo by Mark Frohna Camille's Rainbow (2026) - Milwaukee Opera Theatre Austin Bare as 'Yo' in Milwaukee Opera Theatre's 'Camille's Rainbow' (2026)

Camille’s Rainbow is musical theater sung throughout. “The cast all have training in European opera,” she continues. “But in this piece, they use their voices in a way that is lighter and less formal. They sit on the floor and walk among the children (always being careful not to step on little fingers). They are constantly interacting with the children in the audience and engaging them in small moments of open play.”

Camille is scored for four voices and harp, whose mellifluous tones are welcoming to children’s ears. “It's a delight watching their bodies intuitively follow that sound. We found last year that the adults in the room were entranced watching the children. One is not required to have a baby to see the piece!”

Finding the proper venue for Camille’s Rainbow was one challenge in staging the opera. “It needed to be someplace large, visually neutral, spotlessly clean, baby proof and accessible,” Ponasik says “After a lengthy search, we ended up settling on an empty office suite on the first floor of the building where MOT has a tiny co-working space. It worked out perfectly and even has space for stroller parking, and a little pillow fort ‘lobby.’ The building and the other tenants have been quite welcoming to the little baby opera.”

The creative team behind last year’s production are back, including singers Julianne Perkins, Katelynn Rutter, Austin Bare and Danielle Gedemer, harpist Erin Brooker Miller, lighting designer James Padovano and projections by Dan Scully. “We had such a wonderful time last year, and it felt like people were just catching on to what Camille's Rainbow is when we had to close,” Ponasik says. “So we immediately made plans to bring it back. I'm looking forward to seeing some of the same audience return—a year older now!”

Milwaukee Opera Theatre performs Camille’s Rainbow, 10 a.m. and 12 a.m., March 19-23 at 720 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 100B. For tickets, visit www.milwaukeeoperatheatre.org