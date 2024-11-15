Vintage Setting for a Cleverly-Staged Opera

× Expand Alcina - Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Early Music Now

Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Early Music Now stage a cozy, little magical romantic comedy this week as it presents G. F. Handel’s Alcina. The deliciously textured curio setting of the vintage store/event venue serves as richly detailed backdrop for a story of love, magic and complexities of identity as a group of characters find themselves on an island ruled over by a woman who wields great magic.

Esther Talopram is charmingly charismatic as the story’s narrator. Cecilia Davis carries a considerable amount of dramatic gravity as the title character—a sorceress who has a happy of turning people into animals and things against their will. Her current romantic interest lies in a young gentleman named Ruggerio. Kaisa Hermann brings a strong presence to the stage as Ruggerio, who is pursued by his love Bradamante. Jackie Willis carries a delightfully understated sense of wit and humor in the role of Bradamante.

Love in at various forms circulates around a very intimate studio theater environment. The intriguing mix of different scenic elements in the background amplifies a whimsical atmosphere. Director Jill Anna Ponasik has fostered an environment in which the performers have been able to play with subtlety and nuance, and a lot of clever little bits of witty staging.

Rarely is a space used in a format that’s quite as immersive as it is in Alcina. The venue allows for lots of playing around with various vintage props in an atmosphere with a delightfully mixed aesthetic. Above all, it’s really impressive to see opera done quite so close to the audience. Passions and frustrations launch themselves across a space that’s close enough for casual conversation. This is truly accessible opera on every possible level.

Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Early Music Now present Alcina through Sunday, Nov. 17 at Dandy, 5020 W. Vliet St. For ticket reservations and more, visit milwaukeeoperatheatre.org