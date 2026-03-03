Wisconsin Philharmonic’s ‘Rhapsody in Blue’

× Expand Photo via Wisconsin Philharmonic - wisphil.org The Wisconsin Philharmonic The Wisconsin Philharmonic

In keeping with the 250th Anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, Music Director Alexander Platt of the Wisconsin Philharmonic will present music by George Gershwin and “Friends.” He will be joined by Jason Kutz, the pianist behind Madison’s hottest jazz ensemble Mr. Chair, in Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue.

Platt is a much-honored conductor of several orchestras and won accolades while the resident conductor and music advisor for 12 seasons at Chicago Opera Theater. In addition, he is the music director of the Maverick Concerts in Woodstock, New York, the oldest summer chamber music festival in America. He has led the Philharmonic since 1997.

Kurz is a keyboardist who moves freely through all styles and forms of music, from blues and jazz, to pop and classical. He and the ensemble, Mr. Chair, are continually challenging and nourishing audiences wherever they perform.

Chris Brubeck, the son of jazz great Dave Brubeck, is a musician and composer—both classical and jazz—and the Philharmonic will present his The Time Out Suite, an exciting arrangement of the music by Dave Brubeck and Paul Desmond.

Fascinating Rhythms

And there will be more Gershwin: Fascinatin’ Rhythm, arranged by Bruce Chase and music from Porgy and Bess arranged by Robert Russell Bennett. Platt will also conduct a “Salute to the Big Bands,” playing several orchestral compositions and arrangements by Calvin Custer.

“As a child growing up out East, one of the first LP records I ever discovered, courtesy of my parents’ modest living-room collection, was that of Leonard Bernstein, playing and conducting Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue,” Patt says. “And then years later, in that final, complicated time in his life, I would very briefly study at his feet, at Tanglewood. While I could never, ever be capable of playing and conducting this most American of masterpieces as the “Maestro” did, I’m confident that both Lenny and Gershwin himself would be thrilled with a young genius of a jazz pianist, taking on the solo role. I can’t wait to present this amazing artist from Madison to our audience here in southeast Wisconsin!”

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

The Wisconsin Philharmonic serves a six-county area in Southeast Wisconsin. Its musicians and staff provide educational programs and music clinics to schools, promoting local musicians through competitions, masterclasses and scholarships.

Their season concludes with an April 26 program entitled “New York Stories” featuring Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto #3 with the already renowned young Russian pianist Andrey Gugnin.

Wisconsin Philharmonic presents “Gershwin and Friends!”

3 p.m., Sunday, March 22, at Oconomowoc Arts Center, 641 E. Forest Street, Oconomowoc.

For more, visit www.wisphil.org