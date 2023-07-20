Chastity Washington on Amazon Prime (and Laughing Tap)

× Expand Photo via Amazon Prime Chastity Washington 'Live at Dandy' Chastity Washington 'Live at Dandy'

If “never let them see you sweat is a byword for much of life, Milwaukee comedian Chastity Washington soundly refutes that maxim. Otherwise, she might not get all the exercise she does in her often highly physical humor.

“It’s a workout every night,” Washington affirms of her animated schtick. “It’s not planned; that’s what comes out. And, luckily, it keeps me in shape.” Washington can be seen leading an audience through the pleasurable exertion that comes from nearly constant laughter in “Chastity Washington: Live at Dandy,” her first special that may currently be seen via Amazon Prime and will soon be available on Tubi.

“It’s an absolute blessing,” Washington beams of her hour-plus feature staged at the Vliet Street antique shop-cum-performance space in January 2020 by Milwaukee Comedy and directed by Matt Kemple. Washington celebrates the release with three shows at The Laughing Tap on Friday July 21 and Saturday July 22. And though she has been active as a comic for over a decade, the current apex of her ascent finds her still employed in the day work that provides fodder for some of her funniest bits.

Still Teaching

Photo courtesy Chastity Washington Chastity Washington Chastity Washington

“Yes, I’m still teaching,” Washington admits of continuing her commitment to the classrom while she raises her profile as a humorist. “As doors continue to open, then I will determine how to move forward,” she adds. And, perhaps fittingly, considering the physicality of her stage act, “My main area is physical education,” Washington says of the subject she teaches most often.

Considering that “Live at Dandy” follows “Don’t Ban Me!,” the 2021 Tubi special by Milwaukee comic D-Rock, also a Milwaukee Public Schools employee, might there be something special about local educators?

“Teachers talk all day and witness funny situations every day, so it's no surprise that teacher comedy is so well received,” Washington explains. Regarding the difference between what it takes to be “on” in front of students versus a crowd of comedy clubgoers, “It’s completely different. A classroom has so many different variables. Audiences are there for enjoyment; students often are not, though we wish they enjoyed class more. And sometimes they do.” One might imagine Washington’s students enjoying their classes with her if ever she breaks out any of the spot-on celebrity impersonations she delivered at Dandy last year.

“The impressions took me years to truly mold. It takes time ‘cause you want to do them the right way,” Washington shares regarding her hilarious mimicry of Sidney Portier, Cicely Tyson and Maya Angelou, among others. And though she incorporates her gift for vocal tributes in a sort of rumination on mortality that comprises much of Live at Dandy's last act, she still wrings laughter from her admiration for the figures she salutes. “I do then to honor these (people) who have been such huge inspirations for me and the culture.”

Washington seems to be in no rush to dominate her comedic field, but she does have designs on what to do next. “I want to continue to grow and work on the next one,” she says of a second special. “I’m expanding my reach, working in different parts of the country, including New York and Los Angeles.” Wherever geographically and professionally her talent takes her, she's glad to be on the trip. “This is an amazing, continuous journey, and I thank God I get to take it,” she says.

Washington’s mother, who died not long before the release of the special, and whom she calls her “biggest cheerleader and supporter,” provides the inspiration for this piece about the dual natures a mom can possess ...

