ComedySportz’s Karah Minelli is More than Funny

Photo by Barry Pittelman Photography via Karah Minelli - Instagram Karah Minelli Karah Minelli

“Modeling is acting in disguise.”

Or so actress, fashion model and all-around Milwaukee comedic presence Karah Minelli has heard from an emerging fashion designer of her acquaintance. “I had to agree,” Minelli concurs. In regard to how closely the realms of walking runways and stage performance are, she remarks, “Balancing all these jobs has taught me how close they really are.”

Milwaukeeans have plenty of opportunities to see Minelli being funny on the fly in an ensemble context. That is, when she’s not galivanting to New York Fashion Week or plying her talent with or without Kyle Hanneken for commercial work under their Grassfed Comedy banner.

“I am so happy to continue to work and perform with ComedySportz Milwaukee on a weekly basis,” Minelli beams. The training in improvisation she has acquired at CSz has not only made Minelli a winsomely funny person, but to hear her tell it, revolutionized her state of being.

Better Life Through Improv

“Improv has improved my entire life, but especially my creative work,” she emphasizes. “It has brought out a version of myself that is confident in move I make and every word I say. I am forever grateful. Improv allows you to be fully present in the moment, which is great for modeling, too!” Minelli testifies.

Though much of her activity in comedy beyond her improv home, such as her quarterly (or ideally so) Late Night Milwaukee live talk show events and Schmitz N Giggles’ recent production of The Comedy of King Lear ... kinda sorta, are based in her hometown, modeling has given her something of an international figure. But Minelli began her ascent as a fashionista locally as well.

“I truly fell into the world of modeling unexpected,” Minelli recalls. “I started professionally modeling in Milwaukee with local vintage sellers, and opportunities kept presenting themselves. I’ve always been a huge fan of fashion, so it felt very natural for me to head in that direction.” Among her latest Wisconsin assignments is a campaign for Kesslers Diamonds. And though her wit may be regularly witnessed in Milwaukee, Minelli can make use of her gift of generating merriment in the high-stakes rag trade of The Big Apple, too.

As she explains, “There’s so much downtime before the show, and sometimes you're in for makeup or hair for many hours, you have to keep yourself and others entertained.” Minelli is glad to provide that entertainment, “I’ve always enjoyed making people laugh, whether on or off stage.”

And even if she’s open to booking stand-up comics for her variety-laden Late Night Milwaukee, she admits to getting behind the mic in that capacity not being one of her strong suits. “I have done stand-up once, and that’s enough for me! For now, I suppose … I’ll never say never, but I don’t see myself doing it anytime soon.” At least one of her professional aspirations is of a less public nature. “I would like to do more sketch writing and work in more writing rooms,” she says. “I have studied at Second City Chicago and will continue to seek out collaborative opportunities; but for now, I’ll stick to writing my own little sketches in my own little room until I get to where I dream to go.”

And though she enjoys showing off others’ clothes, “I don’t foresee myself having my own clothing line. I’d rather be a connoisseur than a creator.”

Whether Minelli is making people chuckle or being the conduit for someone’s next apparel purchase, she is resolute in what she'd rather do, given the choice of one or the other, “I would absolutely choose acting and comedy. I love telling a story, analyzing a character, and helping it come to life. There’s nothing quite like it, and I can't imagine my life without it.”

Here Minelli and Hanneken display chemistry akin to a latter day, especially flexible Ann Mera and Jerry Stiller as they take on yoga poses in service of Great Midwest Bank ... vimeo.com/571393691/21fdd712b1