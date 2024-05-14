Getting ‘Sorta Ridiculous’ With Darrin Alston

× Expand Photo by Brandon Evans Darrin Alston's Two F**ks Darrin Alston's Two F**ks

Darrin Alston is a creative force with a passion for entertainment. His brand Sorta Ridiculous Productions houses his various endeavors ranging from stand-up comedy to a radio show to video games and more. Alston has created his own card game Two F**ks as well, plus he is a member of puppet troupe Angry Young Men Ltd. He keeps himself busy with many things, but everything he does is united by a burning passion to make people laugh and bring everyone together.

Born in Memphis and raised mostly in Wisconsin, Alston grew up studying theater in school, which eventually paved the way for his entry into acting, improv, stand-up comedy and puppetry. He remembers his first-time doing comedy in front of a crowd about a year ago at Bremen Cafe, “I had to get some things off my chest so I tried unpacking like six-months-worth of trauma in three minutes (laughs). I had fun and wanted to get better, so I decided I would start going every other week and do ten sets without repeating any content, and that gave me more than enough to really develop a routine.”

Some of Alston’s biggest comic influences are Dave Chappelle, Eddie Murphy, Taylor Tomlinson, Donald Glover and Bernie Mac. He describes his humor as observational, dark (but not “edgelord” dark), and introspective while emphasizing getting to the punchline as soon as possible. “Punchlines are the hooks of comedy,” Alston remarks. “I’ve been getting a lot better at paring down jokes; I don’t like there to be a lot of filler.”

The Milwaukee comedy scene he describes as very welcoming, saying, “Everyone is constructive. It’s not a dog-eat-dog type of scene.”

Night of the Living Dead

After doing some independent film roles, Alston joined Angry Young Men Ltd early on upon being cast as Ben in their production of “Night of the Living Dead” which they would do for a number of years.

The troupe began creating more puppets and writing material for a comedic variety series, “Full Frontal Püppetry.” Alston’s recurring character in the show is a moose named Smartass. “They’re like family to me,” he says about the troupe. Alston launched Sorta Ridiculous Productions in 2017 while studying graphic design, gaming and animation at Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC). He wanted his brand to be something both absurd and ubiquitous. “It might sound nuts, but it’s true,” he describes the premise.

His card game Two F**ks came about around the same time. “I was pissed off at a lawn mower that wouldn’t start,” Alston recalls, laughing. “Instead of using my energy to be frustrated, I wrote the first draft of the rules.” The game is designed where players try to stay in for as long as possible while fooling their opponents. “You’re matching suits to suits and numbers to numbers, but each suit is a phrase type,” Alston explains. “It’s an accumulating-shedding game where the last player standing wins.”

Two F**ks may be purchased on the Sorta Ridiculous Productions website at sortaridiculous.com/tftees. Expansions have been available as well.

Video Games

Alston creates and shares his own Gameboy-style video games via itch.io. He knew that he wanted to make video games from a young age, mentioning, “I’ve been playing since I was three years old. “Super Mario World” is one of my all-time favorites … the way they implemented things in it like multiple paths and secret worlds and things like that just makes it a textbook perfect game.”

“Con Quest'', a problem-solving adventure game, is available on Alston’s website. The game helps promote Alston’s activities with Sorta Ridiculous Productions. “I love making games because it’s like interactive theater,” he notes.

Sorta Ridiculous Productions hosts a show on Riverwest Radio every Thursday at 6 p.m. Launched in August 2019, the program plugs Alston’s various mediums in addition to having guests on to discuss their own creative endeavors. Past guests have included Charlie and John Berens, Frank Gatson Jr, Twan Mack and local band Secondhand Souls.“We’re like a morning show in the evening,” Alston characterizes it. Episodes may be listened to at riverwestradio.com/show/sorta-ridiculous.

Dropping his Debut

A hip hop artist and producer as well, Darrin Alston first dabbled in making beats on trial versions of FruityLoops (now FL Studio). Growing up listening to a wide variety of music, Alston began writing songs in high school but started doing it more seriously around 2016. He recently dropped his debut single “Square” in March, and he says more music is on the way.

“I met the producer Mystik Musik and thought it would be “sorta ridiculous” if I collaborate with him on a track and release it in time for Anime Milwaukee,” Alston shares about the single. “I reached out to him and everything really gelled; we met up and knocked the track out in an afternoon. Mystik is a great guy.”

Sorta Ridiculous Productions recently hosted their first official panel at Anime Milwaukee. Alston plans to expand the concept for future conventions and events. “I have the vision for it,” he states. “I just have to pare it down.” Darrin Alston’s next comedy show is on Saturday, May 25 at Falklandia Brewpub. He hosts karaoke there every Friday and at Drunken Cobra every Wednesday.

“Everything that I do is always just about feeling safe and having a good time,” Alston concludes. “I’m so grateful to have had such supportive parents. I don’t know where I’d be without them.”

Visit Sorta Ridiculous Productions’ website at sortaridiculous.com.