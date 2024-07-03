‘Great American Punchline’ Addresses Divisions with Humor

× Expand The Great American Punchline banner

From Lenny Bruce to Richard Pryor to Wanda Sykes, comedians have often used their jokes to address the most pressing issues of the moment. And what issue is more important at this particular moment than the fragile state of American democracy?

On Saturday, July 6 “The Great American Punchline” will come to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Diercks Hall, hoping to use humor to address the divisiveness that marks life in the contemporary United States. The show, created and produced by GoodLaugh at American University’s Center for Media & Social Impact, brings together comedians Chris Gethard, Corey Ryan Forrester, Ali Sultan, Dylan Adler, Yasmin Elhady, Maggie Crane and Negin Farsad to remind us how laughing together can foster a sense of comradery.

“Meeting people in real life is the only test of our division, and it turns out that a Muslim lady comic can totally hand with evangelical Christians in Tennessee,” explains Farsad. Bonding over a funny joke or story, she continues, “reaffirms my commitment to this country and inspires my love of it all over again.”

Comedy in a Scary Time

Such a reaction shouldn’t be taken lightly, especially in this day and age. “We’re living in a time that feels scary and uncertain to a lot of folks in the United States,” explains Caty Borum, Executive Director of the Center for Media & Social Impact, “and yet we’re all in it together. When it comes to helping us all learn more about one another, there’s almost nothing better than having a fun time – and what’s better than comedy?”

Helping to coordinate the Milwaukee show is The Beginning, a collective of Milwaukee organizations with a focus on providing reentry services for returning citizens. “I hope people are moved by the show to engage in the election this year and beyond,” notes Shannon Ross, a board member of The Beginning. “Whether that be voting, creating conversations, or protecting rights and freedoms. Humor has this unique way of making people listen to and think about heavy and important topics. And while the result of these topics isn’t funny, these jokes sure better be.” While Ross is clearly kidding, he also stresses that he hopes show attendees will take advantage of other aspects of the show. Wisconsin Voices will be on hand to provide voter registration assistance, while the One MKE Coalition will be there to suggest ways Milwaukeeans can get more involved in their communities.

“The Great American Punchline” premiered at the Kennedy Center in 2023. Despite such glamorous beginnings, the show understands that maintaining a democracy is hard, messy work. “Everything works better when we learn to play and have a good time with others,” concludes Borum, “and democracy requires us to work to solve problems. Comedy just makes that work a little easier.” As we approach election season, couldn’t we all use a little help with such work?

Doors at the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Diercks Hall (1025 N. Milwaukee St.) will open at 6 p.m.; the show will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at Eventbrite and at the door.