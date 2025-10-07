Laughing at ‘Billionaires in Space’

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Matthew Filipowicz Billionaires In Space

A live performance showcase as well as a shepherdexpress.com podcast, Laughing Liberally Milwaukee continues the mission that began BC (Before Covid): Skewer the American Right with humor and satirize the absurdity.

The inspiration for their next live show, “Billionaires in Space,” is obvious. It’s “framed by four awful billionaires who are relocating to space to avoid the consequences their unmitigated greed has caused on earth,” Says Laughing Liberally’s Matthew Filipowitz. “They aren't based specifically on Elon, or Bezos, or Zuckerberg, but are archetypes we created to joke about specific issues.”

The show starts in space then heads back to Earth “where we use the four rich jerks to connect to sketches on tech, AI, health insurance, the media and more. We're fairly confident we're able to make the moral argument why billionaires should not exist. But in a funny way,” Filipowitz continues.

Befitting a show about tech tycoons, “Billionaires in Space” will be multimedia. “We've incorporated video elements in our previous shows, and I think we're taking it up a notch with ‘Billionaires in Space,’” Filipowitz says. “We have funny videos that transition one sketch into the next. We have characters live on stage interacting with characters on video. We use videos as set pieces in others. It adds a cool element that you don't see in a lot of comedy shows.”

Comedy Can Help

Starring in “Billionaires in Space” will be the comedy sketch troupe The Accountants of Homeland Security featuring Milwaukee’s Filipowitz and Chicago comics Tim Grimes, Bob Rock and Zach Zajac. Opening the night will be standup comedian and host of the Dead Eyed Millennial Film Club, Jason Hillman. “Jason is a hilarious stand up, kickass photographer and friend of the group. He's a regular performer at Laughing Liberally. The Dead Eyed Millennial Film Club is a podcast he co-hosts with kickass author Becky Franzel where they break down movies that influenced them in one way or another when they were growing up. It's a fun show,” Filipowitz says.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

How is Filipowitz feeling about the world right now? Can comedy help?

“The world is certainly overwhelming at the moment,” he responds. “That's something Trump and all his fascist cronies are really good at, creating multiple catastrophes that sane, decent people have to deal with on a daily basis. And I do think that comedy can help be a part of fighting back. If you look at the thing that bothers Trump the most, it's when he's being made fun of. ‘South Park’ obviously got under his skin recently. He reportedly was involved with getting Colbert cancelled. Being laughed at clearly bugs him—a lot. It also helps all of us who are experiencing the never-ending string of right-wing horrors and atrocities to have some relief by knowing we're not in this alone.”

The Accountants of Homeland Security will perform “Billionaires in Space” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18 at the Interchange Theater Co-op, 628 N. 10th Street. Admission is $10. Advance tickets and more information can be found at accountantsofhomelandsecurity.com.