Laughing Liberally on the Funny Side of the RNC

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Matthew Filipowicz Matthew Filipowicz of Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Matthew Filipowicz of Laughing Liberally Milwaukee

Milwaukee has big events for all sorts of folks this summer—Harley riders, music fans, cream puff lovers. But one big event is less about bringing people together than underscoring the divisions in our society. Laughing Liberally Milwaukee has been hosting progressive comedy shows in town since the 2010s and a bi-weekly podcast on shepherdexpress.com since 2020. Their response to the impending Republican National Convention, the Anti-RNC Comedy Throwdown, takes place on July 13.

Laughing Liberally’s host, Matthew Filopowitz, describes the Throwdown as “a show for left minded folks to get together, laugh, and brace ourselves for the racist, sexist, homophobic, anti-democratic clown show that's going to descend upon our amazing city. It will also be two days after 34-time convicted felon Donald Trump’s sentence is announced. So that should be fun.”

Where’s the humor in the current state of the Republican Party? “Generally, a good place to start is hypocrisy,” Filopowitz continues. “So you have the supposed party of ‘law and order’ uncritically backing a convicted felon. That same felon is asking for votes after trying to overthrow the government.”

How do you satirize someone as absurd as the GOP presidential candidate? “It’s certainly difficult,” Filopowitz concedes. “Especially considering we’ve been mocking him pretty much non-stop for the last eight years or so. He’s exhausting. One approach is to broaden the focus to those backing him. And the mental gymnastics they have to do to justify supporting this neo-fascist buffoon.”

But to flip that question around, what is the role of comedy in a situation as dangerous as the possible return of the former president to the White House? Says Filopowitz, “comedy can serve as a warning call. Like a goofy sounding siren to help bring attention to issues that are really important. More importantly comedy can bring people together. It can help people heal. It can help create community. Laughing brings people together. Laughing at hypocrites helps take some of their power away.”

Along with Filopowitz, the Throwdown will include Kristin Lytie, Josh Fred, Syed, Chloe Mikala and the Accountants of Homeland Security. There will also be an activist interview with Tim Muth from the ACLU of Wisconsin on protesters’ First Amendment rights.

Any plans to dress up like the ex-occupant of the White House, as his followers did when they showed up in court? “I do not personally have plans to do that. But you never know once I’m a few beers deep,” Filopowitz says.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee's Anti-RNC Comedy Throwdown begins at 8 p.m., Saturday July 13 at Comedy Sportz, 420 S. First Street. Tickets are $8. “And I guarantee you'll get at least $9 dollars-worth of entertainment,” Filopowitz promises.