Mike Marvell is Back in Town

Now that Mike Marvell has retired from his day job of 27 years, “It’s time for my wife and I to see the world!” he says.

But it’s not like the Milwaukee-born comedian wasn’t eliciting laughter before relieving himself of what was primary income. “I have performed in Vegas, Arizona, Florida and out west,” Marvell says of past itinerary. But for a local comic with so many years of being funny in public under his belt, his profile may be lower than some of younger, edgier bucks playing nearby clubs and theaters.

“What the hell is wrong with these places!” Marvel jests about not nabbing the marquee bookings some other hometown comedians get. He gigged regularly at since-shuttered comedy haunts such as Stooges and Germantown’s Giggles and still draws a crowd with his unpretentiously amiable humor. “When I am in the area, I usually bring in some pretty large groups,” he says.The next opportunity to be part of one of those pretty large groups in Southeast Wisconsin is his 9 p.m. show on Friday, June 23 at Route 41 Bar and Grill (8900 S. 27th St., Oak Creek).

Marvell’s is a brand of comedy rooted in his experience as a native of this part of the U.S. “I would say Wisconsin and even the Midwest has defined how I write and perform. We are a hardworking, fun-loving people, and I believe overall we all want to laugh,” he observes. And if Marvell is enjoying himself onstage, he believes his listeners should follow suit. “I want to have fun when I perform, and if I'm having fun, I think the audience will.”

Spouse Shtick

Since much of Marvell’s act follows the venerable tradition of shtick about one’s spouse and children—and since he’s a considerate husband and father—much of the fun he and his audiences have has to meet the approval of his family.

“I have written some material, that has not made it past their scrutiny, so I drop it. And they have no problem letting me know what’s over the line!” Marvell confirms. “When the kids were young, they didn't know, but they do come to shows now and have told me to drop things.” His wife, Alyce, however, provides his greatest support and inspiration. “I always try and give her a voice when I write, and she usually comes out looking smarter than me, which she definitely is. She has given me some of my best ideas and is truly my muse, but don't tell her!”

Even with so rich a wellspring for his artistry as family, among other subjects he broaches, it took a while for Marvell to arrive at his authentic comedic voice. And he did so longer into his comedy career than one may think, considering Marvell's roughly quarter-century behind the mic.

“After about five or six years of doing stand-up, a good friend came to a show and after told me, I wasn’t being me on stage,” he confides. “He said, ‘Be the Mike Marvell, who likes to sit in the bar and tell jokes and sings off key every once in a while,’ and so I did. My Mom bought me a shirt with beer mugs all over it. and I started wearing it on stage and just telling stories.

“I wish I had a beer for every time after a show somebody from the audience has told me I remind them of an uncle, or cousin, or friend. I guess I have that persona, I am a common guy, who likes to have fun!” Marvell exclaims. And the kind of fun he provides can be a unifying factor amid so much than can divide people nowadays.

Unity through Laughter

“Laughter brings us together,” he insists. Marvell tells of his own clan’s experience of how after-donner conversations with his young brood have imprinted on him lasting funny memories. “Some of the funniest people I know aren’t professional comedians, but friends telling jokes in bars or at work, with everyone listening and laughing. It takes us through hard times and lifts our spirits.” He's not only grateful for the laughter others bring into his life, but he receives his share of gratitude from others.

“I have people come up after shows and thank me for the laughs, but I thank them for letting me do my show and hearing the laughter.”

Marvell’s Route 41show, with opening acts Mike Mercury and Mario Robinson, will be a free-will offering fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association of Wisconsin (his father and mother-in-law both passed away from dementia). Apart from benefitting a worthwhile cause, the date will allow Marvell to visit his boyhood home. “I was born and raised in Oak Creek and will be talking about some of the crazy times I had growing up there! Everything from car dates at the 41 Twin Drive Inn to quarter-barrel parties along the old Root River! It will be a great night of entertainment and a chance to see some old friends and make some new ones!”

Hear Marvell attempt to bridge gaps technological, musical and generational as he adapts an Abbot & Costello bit to his own ends ...