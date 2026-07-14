Milwaukee Comedy’s Comedy Challenge

× Expand Image via The Laughing Tap - Facebook The Milwaukee Comedy Challenge 2026 - Round 1

If “challenge” implies self-improvement as much as besting anyone else, Laughing Tap's Milwaukee Comedy Challenge is fittingly named.

“The Milwaukee Comedy Challenge is a friendly battle of wits among Wisconsin-based stand-up comedians!” enthuses Matt Kemple, one of triad of operators of the N. Jefferson St.'s venue where the Challenge's five rounds of testing will get underway, 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 15 and Thursday, July 16. Kemple further explains, “We like to say it's not about competing against other comics; it’s about challenging the comedians to write great material, get bigger laughs, and become a better comic.

“We will start with 40 comics, and over several weeks, comics will be judged on originality, delivery, audience reaction, and overall funny-ness of jokes, with up to half of the comics being eliminated each round until a winner is declared in the final round Friday, August 14,” Kemple continues. And the benefit for participating humorists isn't just a honing the sharpness of their wit.

Cash Prizes

Of the Challenge's 40 initial players, Kemple notes, “Across the five weeks of the challenge, we will be awarding over $2,000 in cash prizes, more than a two and one-half hours of paid gigs, and the chance to challenge comics to be the best they can be. Each week we will award a cash prize to the audience favorite and the judges' favorite. The judges' favorite will also receive a future paid stand-up gig. These prizes will increase each week, with the winner being awarded a one-night paid headliner show at The Laughing Tap, a spot in the 2026 Milwaukee Comedy Festival, and $1,000.”

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The prospect of all that stage time and cash will truly test the comics rising to the Challenge as they can't use the same jokes from round to round and must have fresh material for each level they advance. After this week's initial round, the comics left standing will be provided a topic for their next set of material. And those sets must be longer the further they advance. This week will only require three minutes of musings. The fortunate few who make to the finals on Friday, August 14 will need 20 minutes of killer bits in hope of securing the top prizes.

“We want to give comics an opportunity to show off their writing abilities and come up with new material they can use to further their comedy career,” Kemple explains. “This is also a great source for us as club owners to see new and upcoming talent, and book more people we haven't worked with.”

Summertime Blues

Furthermore, the Challenge is a means to maintain comedy lovers' interest amid a season of other entertainment options in sunnier environs than a comedy club.

“Summers slow down us. With all the festivals and outdoor activities, people don't always want to sit inside a dark room! We thought this would be a great time to keep people excited about live comedy,” Kemple offers. “The idea came from an unlikely source: ‘The Great British Bakeoff’ and other friendly competition TV shows.

“I liked the idea of an event that starts with comics doing their tried-and-true material and then being presented with a challenge they don't know the details of in advance. I also like the kind nature of a show like ‘British Bake Off,’ where it's about the individual's abilities; it's not about pitting one another against each other.”