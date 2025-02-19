Ruben Ramirez Shifts from Movies to Stand-up

× Expand Photo Via Ruben Ramirez - Facebook Ruben Ramirez

“I may even ask you where you work.”

That's Ruben Ramirez speaking of working the crowd work during his first tour as a stand-up comic. That tour takes him to Dugout 54 for the latest installment of the Copper Comedy series, 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.

Ramirez maybe new to taking his shtick on the road outside his native Illinois (formerly from Peoria, now a Joliet resident), but he's no newcomer to show business.

“I've done a little bit of everything!” Ramirez exclaims of his background in writing, producing, directing and acting. As an actor, he’s been in recent films seen on BET, Amazon Prime and Tubi.

Ramirez may get typecast for movie roles due to his Hispanic background and chosen hairstyle, but he’s OK with it, “as long as I have fun.” Still, he has a message for casting directors and fellow thespians who may not be able to see beyond superficial distinctions. “Sometimes people just can't believe a bearded and braided Mexican can't play a doctor ...'cause you've never seen one!” Ramirez says.

Delivering Laughs

Perhaps strangely, though he says he's “100 percent!” about making comedy his primary profession, Ramirez has yet to be cast in a funny movie role. Like many polymaths in his position, however, Ramirez acknowledges a shared skillset for actors and comedians. Memorizing is essential to both fields, he notes, as is delivery. “Delivery is important in each career.”

Though he has amassed a substantial CV as an actor, comedy is where Ramirez's attention is most emphasized. “I thought film was my goal until I focused on just comedy. Comedy has given me more than film ever has in such a short period of time,” he says.

“I love making people laugh and being the reason people go out on a date!” he continues.

With his language in a family-friendly mode, Ramirez laments the stereotypical TV. Move and commercial roles he is offered ...with a couple of twists: