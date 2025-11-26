Ton Johnson Doesn’t Want Fame (But He’ll Take Laughter)

× Expand Photo courtesy of Ton Johnson Ton Johnson on stage Ton Johnson

You think every comedian you see wants to make full-time work out of making people laugh? Ton Jhonson will have you thinking again. “I’m not always sure I want to go full time," the Chicago-based Milwaukee native admits.

“On the one hand, out of all the things I do, and I mean everything, stand-up is probably what I’m best at,” Johnson considers. “On the other, to make a good living off of stand-up alone in this era you essentially have to be famous, and I have no interest in being famous. That drives me nuts, you know? To make a living wage at what I’m best at, I have to get notable or famous, and I don’t want to be either. That’s so obnoxious. I wish I were one of those people whose life goal is to be a project manager or some other mundane corporate gig. I just got mad thinking about it. Why can’t I be a boring person who lives for their day job? I’d be much happier if I was."

Johnson is still notably funny enough to continue employing his humorous talent in settings such as John Berens' Black Friday Comedy Night at Racine's Festival Park on November 28 at 8 p.m., where he will share the bill with current Milwaukeeans Angela Keaton, Alecia Altstaetter, Elijah Holbrook and headliner Chastity Washington. And though he currently calls the Midwest's biggest city home, Johnson still regularly plays in the state north of the Windy City.

“I probably still perform more in Wisconsin than I do anywhere else. The clubs in Wisconsin know me, the show producers know me,” Johnson notes. He describes the irony of his current bookings by adding, “Funnily enough, I think I got booked more often in Chicago when I didn’t live here."

Local References

The more metropolitan nature of where Johnson now gets his mail hasn't substantially altered the content of his material.

“Besides local references, which I never spend a lot of time on anyway, nothing," Johnson says of what's different about his comedy since his move south about three years ago. “Milwaukee and Chicago crowds have pretty much always been the same to me. I was already pretty set in my writing style and voice before I got (to Chicago).

“I would say the main thing Chicago has made apparent to me is the significance of social media presence. People care about that here more than I’m used to. I know I need to work on that, even though I don’t like social media much in general,” Johnson admits.

He adds that the most consistent theme of his material is family and other interpersonal relationships. “And the nice thing about that is, it’s always changing in and of itself because your relationships with people change," observes Johnson. He has, however, gotten a bit of professional use out Chicago. “I’ve got a three-to-five minute set on how hard it is to adjust to a new city.”

However, “I don’t even consider myself a Chicago comic yet. I just sleep here during the week before I go do something somewhere else.” He says that will change in 2026; but wherever Johnson next calls home, his love for Milwaukee remains undimmed.

“My family and all my closest friends are there, so Milwaukee will always be home. Visiting Milwaukee feels like getting a big hug from my auntie at the family reunion or something. I’ll always represent the city proudly,” he says. Johnson wasn't, however, initially so enthusiastic about the event that brought out the comedian in him.

“I lost a football bet at work. That’s it. My choices were to either come to work in a dress or do the amateur night at the now-defunct Comedy Cafe. I took the comedy route. I didn’t expect to like it so much that I would keep doing it, but here we are.”