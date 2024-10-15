Will Bubbler Buddies be Milwaukee’s Cartoon Mascots?

× Expand Image via Uptown Society - Facebook Bubbler Buddies

Milwaukee, meet your new cartoon mascots!

At least that’s the fate Travis Chambers and cartoonist Niko E. Porter would like for Colby and Hamton, the characters they have created for their online comic strip Bubbler Buddies. The feature appears monthly on the website of Uptown Society, an organization promoting events for enjoyable multicultural interaction among Milwaukeeans. Chambers is its founder/president and “Diversity Is Dope” is its motto.

Adding a comic strip to such a group’s offerings is in itself a bit of diversity; but it's one born of Chambers' own Milwaukee memories, both from his childhood and one more recent.

“The idea came to me when I saw Niko Porter’s work at MIAD’s Senior Exhibition. His art sparked my curiosity about what a comic strip centered around Milwaukee could look like. I remembered the joy I used to feel reading the Sunday comics in the Milwaukee Journal and wanted to recreate that sense of excitement and pride, but in a way that resonated with multiple generations in Milwaukee,” he says. “I reached out to Niko, and a few months later, Colby and Hamton were born, bringing with them a fresh, Milwaukee-centric comic that celebrates our community and its culture.”

As for Bubbler Buddies' back stories, Chambers continues, “Colby is a Milwaukee native, while his longtime friend Hamton is a transplant navigating life in the city. With Colby’s infinite optimism, he welcomes Hamton with open arms, helping him discover the best of Milwaukee, from iconic watering holes to hidden gems. Their adventures often lead to amusing mishaps, ensuring they always have a good time.”

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Telling Stories

The strip appears on the Uptown Society website on the third Sunday of every month, Chambers further explains, “Each story is told in three parts, with a complete plot released every quarter. Readers can look forward to seeing what antics these two will get into next, keeping everyone eagerly anticipating their next adventure!"

With one complete, three-episode story arc already available to view, Chambers has grand plans for Colby, Hamton, and the 250 to 300 Uptown Society newsletter subscribers who among the first see the strip every month. Firstly, he would like to see Buddies attain a broader reach than Uptown’s current followers.

“I hope that Bubbler Buddies will have a permanent presence beyond our newsletter, website, and social media in the future. One possibility is to collaborate with a local publication and publish it in print,” Chambers shares. As for further brand expansion for Colby and Hamton, Chambers elaborates, “Niko and I have discussed the potential for animating the characters, and we are also excited about the possibility of creating merchandise. For example, a Colby plush or a Hamton keychain could be a fun way for fans to engage with the characters in new ways.”

As the feature continues, Chambers foresees the expansion of a supporting cast in the strip's Milwaukeephile adventures.

“Like any good story, Bubbler Buddies will include background characters and interactions,” Chambers confirms. He adds, “We have ideas and outlines for new supporting characters, but nothing is finalized. I can tease that a love interest for one of our main characters is on the horizon! These new additions will definitely add excitement to Colby and Hamton’s adventures over the next several months.”

Milwaukee Mascots

Chambers wants his and Porter's creations to become mascots for the city they promote and explore in Buddies as well.

“I genuinely believe Bubbler Buddies has a place in Milwaukee,” Chambers enthuses “and with enough support from the community, we could grow it into something much bigger than just a monthly strip. Who knows? Maybe one day you’ll be able to high-five Colby and Hamton in real life at an Uptown Society event!"”

As for how Chambers witty scripting and Porter’s anime-styled visual characterizations in Bubbler Buddies fit Uptown Society’s broader vision, Chambers offers, “Uptown Society’s mission is to unify Milwaukee’s multicultural landscape through innovative and inspiring experiences. We aim to create a space where everyone can find something they relate to, and Bubbler Buddies is one more way we do that. The strip is an experience; if you enjoy it, we hope it’ll lead you to explore our broader brand. In time, you might come to one of our events and become part of our larger community. Everything we do, including Bubbler Buddies, is about bringing Milwaukee together.”

All of that is pretty cool, but when has Chambers last called a drinking fountain a bubbler?

“I’ve called it a bubbler since kindergarten at Lancaster Elementary. Can I even call myself a true Milwaukee native if I didn't? It’s part of our local identity, and I love keeping that tradition alive.”

The next Uptown Society event will be The Ultimate Arcade Night: Retro T-Shirt Rewind Edition, to be held at The Garcade in Menomonee Falls, from 7 -11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11. The cover charge allows one unlimited play on the venue's 175+ arcade games (no quarters necessary), complimentary refreshments, musical entertainment by DJ Smoov Z plus tournaments and prizes throughout the evening. Half of event proceeds go toward the Society's youth leadership and community bridge building programs, though there's a money-back guarantee for those who don't enjoy the event. Birthday and group discounts are available, and attendees are encouraged to wear retro, old school printed T-shirts.