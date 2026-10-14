With Election Day Coming, Let’s Laugh Liberally

× Expand Graphic courtesy of Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Laughing Liberally Milwaukee 10th Anniversary grpahic

Ten years already? Laughing Liberally Milwaukee will mark its 10th anniversary this fall with a pair of performances. The politically progressive comedy troupe was founded by Matthew Filipowitz, a veteran of Laughing Liberally Boston, shortly after moving with his wife to the Cream City. They have been skewering America and Wisconsin’s right wing ever since.

“I’ve found that audiences in a purple state like ours appreciate our show even more than audiences in a deep blue state,” Filipowicz says. “We did our first show in early November 2016 and a few days later, Trump won both Wisconsin and the presidency. Then two years ago, it happened again. As for what I’m thinking now, I feel like I’m living through the dumbest deja vu moment in United States history.”

Filipowicz’s objective from 10 years ago remains unchanged. He describes those years as a roller coaster. “From Trump, to defeating Scott Walker, to the pandemic, to the Black Lives Matter movement, to MeToo. A lot of clubs and rooms around the country don’t want comedians talking about—not even electoral politics, but they don't necessarily want women, trans folks, Black and Brown comedians talking about what life is like for them in the current hellscape. They’re mostly interested in selling Bud Light Limes to Kid Rock fans.”

Laughing Liberally has provided “an appreciative space for comedians to joke about politics and social matters and their experiences, and for audiences to know the comics up there are not going to be racist, sexist, homophobic and transphobic jerks,” Filipowicz continues.

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Is comedy the balm that helps us survive calamity?

Expand Image courtesy of Laughing Liberally Milwaukee "Tales from the Grift" poster - Laughing Liberally Milwaukee A poster for "Tales from the Grift" at Laughing Liberally Milwaukee (2026).

“Being able to laugh at the horrors of the world helps us keep our sanity,” he continues. “Being able to do it with others, knowing you’re not alone, creates community. Ever since the second coming of Trump, the Trump-pocalypse if you will, I usually head to the show angry and upset about the latest Trump headline or right-wing atrocity. But after every single show, and this might sound a little corny, I feel better. I feel inspired that we’re going to get through this madness together. And I hope the audience feels the same way.”

Since 2020, the Shepherd Express has hosted the twice-monthly Laughing Liberally Milwaukee podcast, an opportunity for Filipowicz to talk about the comedy and the latest news (the two subjects seem increasingly indistinguishable). His guests on recent episodes include Alecia Alstaetter, Dana Norris, Michael Kittelson, Peter John Byrnes and Jen Durbent.

Filipowicz is taking the show back to the stage for two shows this fall. On October 24 comes “Tales From the Grift,” an hour of progressive political sketch comedy from the Accountants of Homeland Security. “The Accountants’ shows are really cool because we combine live comedy with pre-taped video for this really unique and hysterical night of multimedia left wing comedy,” Filipowicz says. “This particular show is our take on ‘Tales from the Crypt,’ in honor of Halloween and the ongoing horror show that is our political landscape. It contains some of my favorite scenes we’ve ever written, and I’m really excited for audiences to see them. We also have our friend Krystin Lytie opening up the night with a stand-up set and she’s awesome.”

Their November 14 show marks 10 years almost to the day of Laughing Liberally Milwaukee’s debut. “Laughing Liberally is primarily a stand-up comedy show, though the Accountants do appear throughout the show, making fun of various right-wing clowns,” Filipowicz says. “The lineup is amazing. We have Ton Johnson, who was on the very first show, along with Chloe Mikala, Breanne Wilhite and Alecia Altstaetter. We also have a special interview with historian and New York Times bestselling author Rick Perlstein who’s coming up from Chicago for this. People shouldn’t miss it.”

For tickets and more information, visit laughingliberallymke.com