Ballerina Marize Fumero and Milwaukee Ballet’s Snow White Story

× Expand Photo by Mark Frohna Milwaukee Ballet Company's 'Mirror Mirror' (2015)

It’s not the Disney version. Michael Pink’s ballet rendition of the Snow-White story has no dwarves. More importantly, beautiful Snow White’s beautiful stepmother plays the leading role. Disney called her the Evil Queen. Pink named her Claudia.

“I will say I’m the only person on earth that doesn’t see Claudia as evil,” says Marize Fumero, who will alternate with Lizzie Tripp-Molina when Milwaukee Ballet restages Mirror Mirror November 6-8 at the Marcus Performing Arts Center. It hasn’t been seen in Milwaukee since 2016.

Fumero was Claudia in 2016. She and Tripp-Molina are outstanding artists. Each will give a great performance. But this will be a very special show for Fumero. After 12 years with Milwaukee Ballet, and 11 as a leading artist, this is her farewell performance. She tells me it’s the perfect ending for this much-loved chapter of her life.

Beautiful Forever?

“I don’t see Claudia as evil,” she explains. “Playing her 10 years ago, I got to know her in a way that no one else does. She has a lot of beautiful things inside her. Is Claudia evil because she wants to be beautiful forever? I mean, wanting to be beautiful forever is what everyone does.

“What do women do in the morning?” she shrugs. “We wake up, look in the mirror, and put some make-up on. You dress as beautiful as you want your day to be. If I’m feeling bad, I dress up better because I want my look to inspire me. You sleep eight hours in order to wake up healthy and beautiful. There’s nothing wrong with any of that. What if Claudia wants to be the most beautiful? In reality, everyone wants to be the most beautiful.”

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About her decision to leave, she says, “I love Milwaukee Ballet. I’ve done pretty much every Michael Pink ballet. It’s time to move on in my life, and to have more time for my five years old son. Last week I came home from the Ballet at 6:30 p.m., and my son came and said, ‘Mom, I have something very important to show you.’ I’m like, what is it, Lucas? And he takes his bike—with the extra wheels gone—and starts riding. And I’m like, wow, I missed this. Those things are really important. Those things are life for me. I love dancing, but there are layers in life that are more important.

“I was not a mother when I did Claudia,” she continues. “I was a kid 10 years ago. Now I’m a completely different woman. A lot of aspects of my life have changed. It will be a different Claudia entirely onstage this time. She’s so tough as a character and I’m a very emotional person. I wonder if I’ll be able to do the final performance without crying.”

Keep Dancing

She’ll keep doing guest performances. “I want to keep dancing. I’ll still practice every single day. If you quit your practice, you’d better quit dancing. Practice is as important as performance.”

She hopes to teach yoga, she says, to see if she feels the same passion teaching as when practicing it. “I’m passionate about practicing it every single day,” she emphasizes. She’ll also work in her family’s real estate business in Milwaukee. She’s proud to have brought her parents here from Cuba.

Back to the production: “Something I find really interesting about this ballet,” she says, “is that the sets are moved by the dancers. We’re not in hiding. We’re showing the audience how one thing transforms into another. We’re rehearsing how to move the walls in a beautiful way.”

Invited to watch rehearsal, I enter the studio where giant, expressionist apple trees of twisting metal are standing, as they will onstage, where they’ll support amazing arial episodes. I watched dancers Jennifer Hackbarth as Snow White, and Josiah Cook as her boyfriend Gustav, work and rework a love duet, focusing as much on what it says about the characters and story as on the movement quality and its athletic challenges. Then I watched Lizzie Tripp-Molina as Claudia confusing and ensnaring Ben Zusi in the Gustav role.

I loved this show 10 years ago. I’m excited to see it again, with Andrews Sill back conducting the Milwaukee Ballet Orchestra in Philip Feeney’s superb score composed in collaboration with Pink’s choreography; with scenic and costume designs by collaborator Todd Edward Ivins, and David Grill’s masterful lighting. Pink’s changes, Fumero assures me, are few and for the better.

I ask what she loves about the show. “I love my demons,” she answers, referring to the four masked dancers who partner Claudia. “I call them my diamonds. Those are my babies. I love rehearsing with them, getting every detail to be what we need it to be. It’s a complicated, intricate ballet,” she summarizes. “It’s better than the Disney story.”

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See Marize Fumero as Claudia at 7:30 p.m. November 6 and 7. See Lizzie Tripp-Molina as Claudia at 2 p.m. November 7 and 8. For tickets and other information, visit milwaukeeballet.org or call the box office at (414) 902.2103.